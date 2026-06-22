Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: QBIM TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029302XXX Order book ID: 520908 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: QBIM BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029302XXX Order book ID: 520910 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from June 23, 2026, the subscription rights in QBIM AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 02, 2026.With effect from June 23, 2026, the paid subscription shares in QBIM AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 23, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB