Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTCID: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today.

All of the nominee directors listed in Talon's management information circular dated May 13, 2026, were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Juan Andrés Morel 54,718,186 (99.75%) 139,795 (0.25%) David L. Deisley 54,450,959 (99.26%) 407,022 (0.74%) John D. Kaplan 44,392,772 (80.92%) 10,465,209 (19.08%) Gregory S. Kinross 50,638,792 (92.31%) 4,219,189 (7.69%) Jack O.A. Lundin 51,785,855 (94.40%) 3,072,126 (5.60%) David E. Singer 50,930,893 (92.84%) 3,927,088 (7.16%) Darby L. Stacey 54,699,807 (99.71%) 158,174 (0.29%) Frank D. Wheatley 54,723,527 (99.75%) 134,454 (0.25%)

Furthermore, at the AGM, shareholders of the Company:

by a majority of votes cast by the disinterested shareholders, approved the continuation of the shareholder rights plan of the Company; and

voted in favour of appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company advancing and operating high-grade nickel-copper assets in the United States, including 100% ownership of the Eagle Mine and Humboldt Mill in Michigan, the only primary nickel mine currently operating in the United States, and the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Minnesota. Talon is in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with additional high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project and currently owns 51%. Talon has a neutrality and workforce development agreement in place with the United Steelworkers union. Talon's Beulah Mineral Processing Facility in Mercer County was selected by the US Department of Energy for a US$114.8 million funding grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the US Department of War awarded Talon a grant of US$20.6 million to support and accelerate Talon's exploration efforts in both Minnesota and Michigan. Talon has well-qualified and experienced exploration, mine permitting, mine development, operations, and community relations teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com or contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302400

Source: Talon Metals Corp.