Trans Canada Gold Corp.: Trans Canada Gold Appoints Paradigm Drilling Ltd. for Drilling at the Harrison Lake District Scale Gold Project, Drilling to Commence Shortly

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Paradigm Drilling Ltd, of Kamloops B.C. as selected drill contractor for underground drilling at the Harrison Lake Gold Project. The Company will be using a Connors 20HH underground diamond drill, with 2.205" NTW Drill core. All underground work will be under the supervision of Carl von Einsiedel, P.Geo, Project Manager. The Drill is currently being mobilized and is expected to be on-site and turning on the property shortly. The Company has now completed the installation of updated electrical underground facilities, underground drill pad set-ups, and is now ready for Phase 1- Diamond Drilling program at the Harrison Lake Gold Project. Contractors have completed all underground drill setups, upgrading underground electrical facilities, road access improvements and completing an upgraded all weather core shack/core sawing facility. Follow up drilling will be based on the Projects previous successful historical drill programs targeting gold, with focusing on expanding previously discovered gold zones, determining continuity and orientation, locating higher grade extensions of mineralization, and preliminary testing of the remaining, untested mineralized and altered zones within the project areas. The Harrison Lake Gold Project is demonstrating the same geological characteristics as the Snowline Gold deposit situated in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon.

PROJECT FULLY PERMITTED FOR UNDERGROUND DRILLING/ 2026 EXPLORATION AND GOLD DRILLING STRATEGY

Harrison Lake Gold Project in an advanced exploration and development setting, and is fully permitted targeting identified gold zones, increasing its gold resource. Detailed drill planning and targeting is currently underway on the Harrison Lake Gold Project. The Company is well positioned to capture and to capitalize on the forecasted stable and ascending gold prices.

Phase 1-Drilling - 6-hole program targeting the highest-grade gold zone around intercept DDH-84-52: 102 meters grading 3.54 g/t gold.

Phase 2 Drilling - 8-Hole drilling program targeting multiple high grade gold zones. DDH 88-76 which intersected 7.0 meters averaging 21.4 g/t and DDH 88-121 which intersected 9.0 meters averaging 13.5 g/t, are priority follow-ups.

The Company currently has a non-compliant historical gold resource of 220,000 ounces of gold at the Harrison Lake Gold Project. These historic estimates are disclosed solely for context. The historic estimates do not conform to current NI 43- 101 standards, are not classified as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and should not be relied upon. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Gold Targets Identified for Drilling and further Exploration

The Company has identified Targets for further Exploration:

2 to 10 million tonnes of gold mineralized material

Grading between 1.0 to 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold

This Target for further Exploration target is based on the current geological understating and historical drilling and identified mineralization, over several widely spaced intrusions over more than 2 kilometers of strike-length and over a combined vertical elevation range of more than 700 meters.

The potential quantity and grade of this gold Target for Further Exploration is conceptual in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource;

HARRISON LAKE DISTRICT SCALE GOLD PROJECT - GEOLOGICAL HIGHLIGHTS - GOLD INTERCEPTS

Harrison Lake district Scale Gold Project is located in an advanced gold exploration and development setting, which is fully permitted for targeting identified and known gold zones, in the expectation of increasing its gold resource. Detailed drill planning is currently underway on the Harrison Lake Gold Project located on Bear Mountain. The Company is now well positioned to capture and to capitalize on the forecasted ascending gold prices.

The property covers a 7-kilometre strike length of the gold rich Harrison Lake Structural Zone, with stockwork type gold mineralization within diorite intrusions (Jenner and Portal Zones) including DDH-84-52: 102 meters of 3.54 g/t gold.

Jenner and Portal Zones include DDH 88-76 which intersected 7.0 meters averaging 21.4 g/t and DDH 88-121 which intersected 9.0 meters averaging 13.5 g/t.

A corridor of similar diorite intrusions and "gold in soil" anomalies that extends for more than two kilometers to the south of the original gold discovery. Follow up drilling of some of these soil anomalies identified more diorite hosted stockwork type mineralization including DDH 88-130 which tested the Hill Zone and reportedly returned 30 meters averaging 3.0 g/t.

The style of mineralization is similar to the gold deposit model of the Tintina Gold Belt that straddles the Yukon - Alaska border and it has also been recognized that the mineralized diorite intrusions are localized along a regionally extensive shear zone adjacent to a large diorite batholith. Snowline Gold's recent discovery of the Valley deposit clearly demonstrates the potential of these types of occurrences.

Tim Coupland, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited to be starting Phase 1- Drilling at Harrison Lake unlocking the significant gold potential for the expansion on the district scale Harrison Lake Gold Project. We will be updating the high-quality GIS database of exploration and drilling data available to our staff of seasoned mining professionals and underground diamond drillers ready to start and deliver drilling results. Trans Canada Gold and its geological team is now strategically positioned to further bring its historical gold resource to meet the current CIM standards, and potentially increasing its gold grade to bring these results to its existing shareholders and new investors. The Company will embark on a program to accelerate investor awareness and branding of our unique gold investment opportunity, in this precious metal super-cycle"

Michael Magrum, exploration manager for the company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information used in this news release. The qualified person has not verified the mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties and is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - GOLD & MINERAL EXPLORATION/OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING OIL WELLS

The Company is a Canadian discovery focused Gold Exploration company focused on acquiring and drilling advanced gold, silver and critical base metal mineral assets situated in Canada. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, and Oil & Gas Resource Development Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets, primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration mining management and oil & gas Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term gold and strategic mineral and petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Coupland, President and CEO

Trans Canada Gold Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3131

astar@telus.net

www.transcanadagold.com

Mario Drolet

President

MI3 Communications Financieres Inc., Montreal Quebec

Tel: (514) 904-1333

Cell: (514) 340-3813

E-Mail: Mario@mI3.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Trans Canada Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/trans-canada-gold-appoints-paradigm-drilling-ltd.-for-drilling-at-the-harrison-la-1180379