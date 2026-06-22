Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSX: ATX) (OTCQX: ATXRF) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today. At the Meeting, shareholders approved all motions set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated May 8, 2026, as further described below.

A total of 262,525,270 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, representing approximately 70% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding as at May 8, 2026 (being the record date of the Meeting). The detailed voting results of the Meeting are as follows:

Number of Directors % For % Against Setting the number of directors at six until such time as the Company continues from the Province of British Columbia into the Province of Ontario. 99.975% 0.025% Election of Directors % For % Withheld Craig J. Nelsen 96.520% 3.480% Chris Beer 96.800% 3.200% Alejandra Wood 96.461% 3.539% Jamile Cruz 99.583% 0.417% Hannes Portmann 99.907% 0.093% Rick McCreary 96.832% 3.168% Appointment of Auditor % For % Withheld Re-appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. 99.979% 0.021% Approval of Omnibus Incentive Plan % For % Against Approving the Company's new fixed 10% omnibus equity incentive plan. 78.999% 21.001% Approval of Continuance % For % Against Approving the continuance of the Company from the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) ("BCBCA") to the Province of Ontario under the Ontario Business Corporations Act ("OBCA"). 99.965% 0.035% Director Number Resolution % For % Against Authorizing the board of directors, conditional upon and effective upon the continuance of the Company from the BCBCA to the OBCA, to fix the number of directors from time to time within the minimum and maximum number of directors to be set forth in the articles of the Company, as permitted by the OBCA. 99.959% 0.041% Approval of By-Law No. 1 % For % Against Approving the adoption of By-Law No. 1 as the new general by-law of the Company, conditional upon the Continuance of the Company from the BCBCA to the OBCA. 79.047% 20.953%

About ATEX

ATEX Resources is a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, located in the Atacama Region III of Chile, widely recognized as one of the world's most prospective and mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Valeriano Project is emerging as one of the leading undeveloped copper assets globally and anchors an expanding, globally significant copper district. As such, it is well positioned to play an important role in meeting future demand amid increasingly constrained global copper supply. Valeriano currently has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 475 Mt at 0.88% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag and 70.4 g/t Mo) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,511 Mt at 0.75% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 1.16 g/t Ag and 70.6 g/t Mo), as reported in the Company's technical report entitled "Independent Technical Report for the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, Atacama Region, Chile" dated November 3, 2025 and with an effective date of September 23, 2025. For further information regarding the Mineral Resource estimates, please visit the ATEX Resources website at https://atexresources.com/valeriano-project/technical-reports.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "scheduled," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "potential," "continues," "targeted," "remains open," "in progress," "pending," "underway," or similar expressions, or statements that certain events, actions, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "should," or "will" occur, be taken, or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project; and the Company's exploration plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, market, and business conditions; uncertainties related to the interpretation of drill results and the geology, grade, and continuity of mineral deposits; the inherent uncertainties in exploration activities; risks associated with exploration, development, and mining operations; risks related to fluctuations in metal prices, including copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum; risks associated with the adequacy of capital and financing; risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources, including with respect to the assumptions underlying the Company's 2025 mineral resource estimate; the potential for significant variations in results from those expected; uncertainties related to laboratory assay turnaround times; operational risks, including risks related to equipment and infrastructure; regulatory and permitting risks in Chile and Canada; political, economic, and social risks in Chile; environmental risks and hazards; title matters and surface rights; competition in the mining industry; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; currency exchange rate fluctuations; risks associated with maintaining adequate insurance; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under ATEX's issuer profile.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

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Source: ATEX Resources Inc.