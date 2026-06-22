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WKN: A41AGX | ISIN: CA36467U1030 | Ticker-Symbol: MRD0
Frankfurt
22.06.26 | 08:07
0,052 Euro
-0,96 % -0,001
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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GAMMA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GAMMA RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.06.2026 23:14 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gamma Resources LTD: Gamma Resources Settles Remaining Balance of Outstanding Debt

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Gamma Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GAMA)(OTCQB:GAMXF)(FSE:MRD0) ("Gamma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has settled the remaining balance of it's outstanding debt through a combination of cash and equity with certain noteholders, including Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund LLC and Cavalry Fund I LP (collectively, the "Holders"), to fully settle outstanding convertible promissory notes. This agreement (the "Agreement") was initially announced in the Company's March 19th press release (Gamma Resources Announces Debt Settlement and Insider Warrant Exercises).

Pursuant to the Company's news release of March 19, 2026, Gamma has settled the remaining balance of its outstanding debt through a combination of cash and equity. Under the terms of the agreement the Company will issue 1,831,500 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share and 1,831,500 warrants (each warrant is exercisable at 15 cents for a period of 36 months after issuance, subject to a 4 month plus one day hold period) in settlement of $274,725 of the debt.

In addition, the Company has made a cash payment of $375,000 subsequent to the March 19, 2026 announcement, and will make a cash payment of $248,926.34, payable within 30 days following TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Connor Messler, President of Gamma, commented "With all legacy debt obligations resolved we are excited to increase our focus on exploration planning and program execution. The capital structure created through this Agreement strengthens the Company's position ahead of the 2026-2027 field programs."

About Gamma Resources Ltd.

Gamma Resources Ltd. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing high-quality assets in the Mountain West region. The Company's portfolio includes the Green River Project in Utah, comprising 1,100 acres near prominent regional producers, and the Mesa Arc Project in New Mexico, a strategic land position now totaling 4,520 acres that includes historic uranium resources in the Chama Basin. Management believes the Company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the unprecedented policy and market tailwinds reshaping the U.S. nuclear landscape, and help meet this demand with responsibly sourced, U.S.-based uranium supply.

Gamma trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:GAMA), OTC (OTCQB:GAMXF) and Frankfurt (FSE:MRD0).

For Further Information

Mr. C. Connor Messler, President
Email: connor@gammaresourcesltd.com
Tel: (833) 854-6826

SOURCE: Gamma Resources LTD



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gamma-resources-settles-remaining-balance-of-outstanding-debt-1180604

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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