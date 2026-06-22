Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) (US: XAUMF) ("Goldmoney" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights(1)

Group Tangible Equity of $209 million, an increase of 39% YoY.

Group Tangible Equity per share of $16.68, an increase of 44% YoY.

Group Tangible Equity per share excluding MENE of $15.62, an increase of 47% YoY.

Repurchased and cancelled total of 737,100 shares at an average purchase price of $10.30 in fiscal year 2026. In total, shares outstanding were reduced by 3% YoY.

Annual Performance Metrics Table

($000s, except earnings per share)

2026



2025



2024



2023



2022

Key Performance Metrics (Balance Sheet)





























Shares outstanding

12,540



12,925



13,137



13,996



15,126

Tangible Equity exclusive of MENE

195,828



137,337



105,457



107,599



100,032

Tangible Equity per share exclusive of MENE

15.62



10.63



8.03



7.69



6.61

Total assets

384,609



341,916



244,092



228,222



233,814

Total liabilities

161,473



178,939



102,914



56,099



58,878

Key Performance Metrics (Operational)



















Total operating income

65,446



34,370



24,409



21,508



13,179

Net income (loss)

64,098



14,570



(22,087 )

5,345



(7,228 )

Annual Shareholder Letter

Read the full Goldmoney Inc. Fiscal Year 2026 Shareholder Letter here.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is dedicated to the ownership and safekeeping of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Financial Information and IFRS Standards

The selected financial information included in this release is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with, the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

(1)Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS financial measures; the Company believes that these measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes these financial measures are important in evaluating the Company's performance, they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures used by other companies. For certain non-IFRS financial measures, there are no directly comparable amounts under IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. Moreover, presentation of certain of these measures is provided for year-over-year comparison purposes, and investors should be cautioned that the effect of the adjustments thereto provided herein have an actual effect on the Company's operating results.

Non-IFRS Liquidity Position is calculated as the total of cash and cash equivalents, precious metals, receivables, prepaids and other assets, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and the current portion of mortgage payable.

Tangible Equity is a non-IFRS measure calculated as the total of Non-IFRS Liquidity Position, investment property, property and equipment, investment in associate, and non-current mortgage payable, excluding deferred revenue, intangible assets, and goodwill.

For a full reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures used herein to their nearest IFRS equivalents, please see the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "potential" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the Goldmoney Inc. believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the business objectives of the Company. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company's operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company's operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company's ability to manage rapid growth; competition; the ability to identify opportunities for growth internally and through acquisitions and strategic relationships on terms which are economic or at all; the ability to identify and complete the acquisition of suitable real estate investment opportunities on terms which are economic or at all; effectiveness of the Company's risk management and internal controls; use of the Company's services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company's most recently filed annual information form, available on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302465

Source: GoldMoney Inc.