Austria's leading insurer implements centralized, insurance-specific AI for customer due diligence across Central and Eastern Europe

UNIQA Insurance Group, one of Austria's and Europe's leading insurers, has selected the financial crime compliance platform from SymphonyAI, a global leader in Vertical AI, to unify customer due diligence (CDD) across its Central and Eastern European footprint. With operations spanning 14 countries and approximately 17 million customers, UNIQA brings one of the most complex compliance environments in the region to a single, centralized intelligence layer.

Building for complexity, not around it

UNIQA sought a CDD capability that matched the complexity of a pan-European insurer: one that could classify customers across risk categories consistently, keep pace with a shifting regulatory landscape across Central and Eastern Europe, and scale across diverse markets without requiring country-by-country customization.

UNIQA selected SymphonyAI following a competitive evaluation in which speed of implementation and insurance-specific domain depth were the decisive criteria. Most financial crime compliance solutions are built for banking, requiring substantial adaptation before they reach insurance-grade functionality. SymphonyAI's platform includes dedicated insurance risk attributes already configured from day one: designed out of the box for the realities of insurance customer relationships.

Always-on Compliance, built for insurance

The financial crime landscape is not static. Regulations evolve, threats grow more sophisticated, and the complexity of cross-border operations compounds both. Yet most compliance operations still rely on periodic risk assessments, manual monitoring, and controls that adapt slowly. Always-on Compliance is only as good as the intelligence driving it, and for insurers, that means risk parameters, ontology and risk monitoring models built for insurance from the ground up. SymphonyAI's financial crime compliance platform is built on exactly that foundation: continuously captured, updated, and acted upon risk intelligence designed specifically for the realities of insurance compliance, not adapted from another sector.

At the core of the platform is a unified risk intelligence layer that brings together global regulatory developments, evolving threat data, and institutional knowledge into a single, continuously enriched source of operational context. Risk monitoring engines stay current with the latest rules and features, ensuring scoring never operates on stale intelligence. Every decision is traceable and explainable, with clear lineage and controls built to withstand regulatory scrutiny.

For UNIQA, this means customer risk classification that evolves with the regulatory landscape across all 14 markets simultaneously. Delivered via a centralized SaaS architecture, updates to risk models and regulatory requirements apply uniformly across the entire organization the moment they are introduced.

"Financial crime is continuous and constantly evolving, but the industry's response has largely remained reactive: periodic assessments, delayed control adaptation, siloed operations," said John Edison, President of Financial Services, SymphonyAI. "UNIQA recognized that compliance needs to operate as a continuously evolving capability, not an episodic one. That is precisely what Always-on Compliance delivers: unified risk intelligence that is always current, always actionable, and built to keep pace with the speed of change."

Availability

SymphonyAI's financial crime compliance platform is available to global financial institutions. For more information, visit https://www.symphonyai.com/financial-services/ or request a demo.

About UNIQA Insurance Group

UNIQA Insurance Group is one of Austria's leading insurance companies, headquartered in Vienna and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1990. With more than 200 years of history, UNIQA serves approximately 17 million customers across 14 countries, primarily in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe. UNIQA offers a broad range of insurance, health, and prevention services.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI delivers Vertical AI platforms that help enterprises solve their most complex, high-value challenges from stopping financial crime to improving store -performance and boosting manufacturing efficiency. Trusted by more than 2,000 enterprise customers worldwide, including 200 of the top financial institutions, the top 25 CPG companies, and many of the world's largest grocers and industrial manufacturers, SymphonyAI provides domain-trained applications and pre-built agents that are ready to work on day one. Learn more at https://www.symphonyai.com/.

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