Gratis Selects Vusion to Accelerate Store Digitalization in Turkey

June 23, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, today announced that Gratis, one of Turkey's leading beauty and personal care retailers serving millions of customers through a strong nationwide store footprint, has selected the Vusion platform to support the next phase of its store digitalization strategy.

The agreement covers the deployment of approximately 2 million electronic shelf labels (ESLs) across 300 stores in Turkey as part of the first phase of the rollout, leveraging Vusion's connected store platform, with deployment expected to be completed by the beginning of H2 2026.

The project will enable Gratis to improve operational efficiency across stores, ensuring greater accuracy while reducing the time spent by store associates on manual tasks. The deployment comes as retailers increasingly seek solutions that help them adapt rapidly to frequent changes and rising costs while enhancing the in-store experience. The rollout also creates a foundation for future innovation initiatives that may include retail media, digital shopper engagement and connected store services.

"As we continue to enhance operational excellence across our stores, we were looking for a partner capable of supporting both our current needs and future ambitions," said Aykut Demirci, Vice President of Sales at Gratis. "Vusion's end-to-end platform, proven execution capabilities and innovation roadmap made them the right choice for this deployment. The solution will help us improve pricing agility, operational efficiency and the overall in-store experience for our customers."

"Gratis is one of the most recognized retailers in Turkey's beauty and personal care sector, making this selection particularly meaningful for Vusion," said Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at Vusion. "It also reflects the strong commercial momentum we are building in Turkey, a market that is becoming an increasingly important growth driver for Vusion in the EMEA region. Through this first deployment phase, we are helping Gratis enhance agility and operational efficiency while building a platform for future innovation, including retail media and connected store services."

Gratis selected Vusion based on the breadth of its platform, its proven deployment capabilities, Cisco-native infrastructure and the robustness of its industrial manufacturing processes. The decision was further reinforced by the close collaboration between both teams throughout the evaluation and implementation phases.

This new deployment strengthens Vusion's presence in Turkey and reinforces the company's position as a strategic partner for retailers seeking to transform their physical stores into more connected, efficient and data-driven assets.

About Gratis

Gratis is the top personal care and cosmetics retail brand in Turkey. Founded in Istanbul in 2009, the brand reaches millions of customers in 81 cities in Turkey, with over 800 stores and 9,000 employees. The brand aims to grow to 1,500 points of sale by 2030. In addition to its stores, Gratis also offers an omnichannel shopping experience with a strong e-commerce infrastructure.

The company's vision is about making beauty accessible to everyone. Thanks to its rich shopping experience, large assortment and exclusive products, the brand holds today a larger market share than all of its competitors combined.

Focusing on continuously improving the shopping experience with its customer-oriented service approach, innovative perspective and developing technological platform, Gratis aims to offer its customers a pleasant journey, where they will feel good beyond the product with the motto "Take Beautiful Care of Yourself".

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce, transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Press contact: vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

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