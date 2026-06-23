23 June 2026, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Savox Communications Ltd (ticker: SAVOX) will commence on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. The company's shares are expected to start trading on the Main Market on 25 June 2026. Savox is a Mid Cap company within Industrials sector. The company is the 23rd company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in 2026, and it represents the sixth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year.

Savox Communications Oyj is a Finnish technology company specializing in mission-critical communication solutions and hearing protection for professionals working in demanding environments. The company's solutions are used globally by defence, safety and security as well as by industrial customers, where reliable communication, situational awareness and user protection are essential.Savox combines advanced audio technology, digital platforms and system integration capabilities to support its customers' operational performance in critical situations.

"The strong interest shown by both institutional and retail investors in our IPO is a clear indication of confidence in Savox's strategy, technology and long-term growth potential. The offering was oversubscribed across all segments, and we are pleased to have established a broad and high-quality ownership base to support our next phase of development. The listing strengthens our financial position, increases our visibility and supports the execution of our strategy. I would like to thank our customers, partners, employees and new shareholders for their trust and commitment," comments Jerry Kettunen, Chief Executive Officer of Savox Communications.

"I warmly congratulate Savox Communications on its successful IPO and am pleased to welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki's Main Market," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Savox operates in a sector that is highly relevant today, providing critical communications solutions for defence, law enforcement, fire and rescue, and industrial use. We look forward to supporting the company as it enters this new phase as a listed company."

1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic.



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