BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Fission, Inc. (Nasdaq: FISN) ("Deep Fission" or the "Company"), an advanced nuclear energy company developing small modular pressurized water reactors installed one mile underground, today announced the closing of its public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, Deep Fission has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company's common stock began trading on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "FISN" on June 18, 2026.Deep Fission intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general working capital and corporate purposes, including towards the engineering, research and development, licensing and construction of its first pilot nuclear reactor and related technologies.Benchmark, a StoneX Company and Seaport Global Securities acted as joint lead book-running managers and Maxim Group LLC acted as co-manager for the offering.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from The Benchmark Company, LLC, 150 East 58th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10155, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com, and Seaport Global Securities LLC, 360 Madison Avenue, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10017, Attention: Capital Markets, or by email at Operations@seaportglobal.com.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Deep FissionDeep Fission is revolutionizing the energy landscape with innovative technology that places a small modular pressurized water reactor in a borehole approximately one mile underground. The company's Gravity Nuclear Reactor approach combines established pressurized water reactor technology with a novel underground deployment model designed to simplify construction, enhance safety, and support rapid, scalable commercial deployment. Founded and led by a team of experienced scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs, Deep Fission is focused on delivering reliable, low-carbon baseload power to meet growing electricity demand from utilities, industrial customers, and data centers. The company is currently advancing the development of its first reactor project in Parsons, Kansas and was selected for the Department of Energy's Reactor Pilot Program.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that may affect actual results are described under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" in Deep Fission's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (as amended or supplemented), and in other filings Deep Fission makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Deep Fission undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.ContactsMedia ContactChloe Fradermedia@deepfission.comInvestor Relations ContactBob PragIR@deepfission.com(858) 794-9500Elevate IR(720) 330-2829

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