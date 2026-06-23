Curaleaf International Launches CPD-Accredited Medical Cannabis Education Platform for UK Healthcare Professionals

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf International, one of the global leaders in medical cannabis, today announces the launch of the Curaleaf Education Platform, providing access to CPD-accredited medical cannabis training programmes for healthcare professionals across the UK.

Available online at curaleafeducation.com, the enhanced platform delivers an objective, comprehensive and structured learning framework across foundational science, core clinical knowledge and specialist therapeutic areas. Registration is free, and on completion, users are awarded CPD accreditation, progressing from Basic to Advanced, with their learning recognised retrospectively to support ongoing professional development. The syllabus is tailored specifically to healthcare professionals, including GPs, consultant-level clinicians and pharmacists, reflecting the distinct roles each plays within patient pathways and regulated prescribing frameworks.

Although medical cannabis has been legal in the UK since 2018 and there are now more than 60,000 UK patients accessing medical cannabis on prescription, formal education on the endocannabinoid system, and cannabis-based medicines remains limited within mainstream medical training. As patient awareness continues to grow, many clinicians are encountering questions about cannabis-based medicines without access to structured, accredited learning resources.

Curaleaf's Education Platform has been developed to address the evidence-led education gap by equipping clinicians with the regulatory clarity and practical guidance required for the safe and compliant integration of medical cannabis into clinical practice. The platform has been fully rebuilt with clear learning pathways, expanded clinical insight and driven by data and real-world evidence.

The syllabus is structured across three core areas:

Beginner level CPD: Foundations of Medical Cannabis , including the science of phytocannabinoids and the endocannabinoid system

, including the science of phytocannabinoids and the endocannabinoid system Intermediate level CPD: Core Knowledge for Clinical Practice , covering products and formulations, safety profile and risk management, and prescribing and clinical management

, covering products and formulations, safety profile and risk management, and prescribing and clinical management Advanced level CPD: Specialist Conditions - Evidence and Application, with dedicated modules on pain, neurology and psychiatry

As well as summarising global scientific literature on medical cannabis, insights are grounded in Curaleaf's research, specialist clinical expertise and real-world data, including insights from the UK Medical Cannabis Registry - the largest clinical database with over 55,000 patients - translating evidence into practical guidance for everyday clinical decision-making.

Dr Simon Erridge, Research Director at Curaleaf Clinic, said: "I regularly speak with GPs and consultants who want to have informed conversations with their patients about medical cannabis, but simply haven't had the training. Medical school curricula haven't caught up with the regulatory reality; cannabis-based medicines have been legal for six years, yet the endocannabinoid system gets barely a mention in most medical degrees.

"What we've built with the Education Platform is what I wish I'd had access to when I started working in this field: clear, evidence-led modules that cut through the noise and give clinicians the confidence to integrate medical cannabis into their practice responsibly. The response from the healthcare community has shown us there's a real appetite for this kind of structured, accredited learning."

Juan Martinez, CEO of Curaleaf International, added: "Education is the foundation of responsible access. Every clinician we equip with evidence-based training becomes a more confident, capable prescriber and a wider community of informed healthcare professionals means more patients can be supported safely and appropriately. That is how we raise the standard of care patients receive, and how we build the trust on which the long-term, sustainable growth of medical cannabis depends. At Curaleaf International, investing in education is inseparable from our commitment to quality."

The enhanced platform reflects Curaleaf International's ongoing commitment to research, innovation and responsible development within medical cannabis. Looking ahead of today's UK announcement, the Curaleaf Education Platform will continue to roll out across further international markets, as part of Curaleaf International's wider global commitment to advancing responsible medical cannabis education.

Footnotes:

Healthcare professionals do not require any affiliation with any Curaleaf entity to access the platform. The site is open to all regulated clinicians who support patients with cannabis-based medicinal products, and provides evidence-based education and structured clinical guidance to support safe and informed decision-making.

About Curaleaf International

Curaleaf International is shaping the future of cannabis through its commitment to research and product excellence. Powered by a strong presence at all stages of the supply chain, its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction, and production. Amidst a rapid growth trajectory, the emphasis on quality and expertise aims to ensure the delivery of safe and legal cannabis.

Curaleaf International's network includes a clinic, pharmacy, and laboratory in the UK; cultivation and EU-GMP processing facilities in Portugal; an EU-GMP processing, quality assurance and research site in Spain; Four20 Pharma wholesaler and distributor in Germany; a Polish wholesaler and clinic; and the EU-GMP producer Northern Green Canada.

Curaleaf International is part of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., an international producer and distributor of consumer cannabis products.

About Curaleaf Clinic + the UK Medical Cannabis Registry

Curaleaf Clinic is one of the largest medical cannabis clinics in the UK. Formerly known as Sapphire Clinics, it was the first clinic to be registered with the Care Quality Commission in 2019 and remains one of the highest rated clinics today. Curaleaf Clinic is dedicated to improving medical cannabis access for patients, alongside educating the medical profession and building an essential evidence base through extensive data collection.

In January 2022, Sapphire Clinics became part of Curaleaf International, a subsidiary of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., an international producer and distributor of consumer cannabis products, and in January 2024 became Curaleaf Clinic.

Curaleaf Clinic offers consultations for a vast range of conditions where there is clinical evidence for the use of medical cannabis for patients. The UK Medical Cannabis Registry, created by the team at Curaleaf Clinic, collects Real World Evidence to provide comprehensive clinical data on the potential of cannabis as a medical treatment option. With over 55,000 patients in the database, this unique registry will help to shape the future of medical cannabis internationally.

About Curaleaf Laboratories

Curaleaf Laboratories is a UK-leading expert in the manufacture and distribution of EU-GMP medical cannabis. With a MHRA-approved medical cannabis manufacturing facility and a comprehensive quality management system, Curaleaf Laboratories is meeting the growing needs of healthcare professionals and patients for a consistent range of medical cannabis manufactured to EU-GMP standards, with varying novel dosage forms and levels of cannabinoid content. Curaleaf Laboratories was the first manufacturer of full spectrum medical cannabis in the UK.

Part of Curaleaf International since 2019, Curaleaf Laboratories has evolved from an established specials medicines manufacturer with over a decade of expertise in unlicensed medicines. With that experience, Curaleaf Laboratories is widening access to prescribers, clinics and pharmacies all across the UK, with a focus on innovation and collaboration, while contributing to the market as a trusted manufacturer, distributor and partner for licensed producers and cultivators.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Third City PR - curaleaf@thirdcity.co.uk

Isabella Iacovone - 07425 319098

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