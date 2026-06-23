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WKN: A0HHJU | ISIN: SE0001552357 | Ticker-Symbol: T1D
Frankfurt
22.06.26 | 08:08
0,538 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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NYORDA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYORDA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5380,59411:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 09:30 Uhr
108 Leser
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Nyorda AB: Tradedoubler AB introduces NYORDA as new group identity for the next era of digital growth

Stockholm, 23 June 2026 - Following the official registration of NYORDA AB as the new corporate name of the listed company formerly known as Tradedoubler AB, the company's shares began trading under the new ticker NYOR on Nasdaq Stockholm on 15 June 2026.

NYORDA is introduced as the Group's new umbrella brand, bringing together specialist businesses positioned across some of the fastest-evolving areas of digital marketing and discovery.

The new group identity reflects the company's development beyond a single-brand structure into a broader digital marketing ecosystem.

NYORDA gives the market a view of the Group's evolution from an established partner marketing business into a broader digital marketing group positioned across multiple growth areas. While Tradedoubler remains the Group's affiliate and partner marketing brand, the Group has expanded into complementary areas including influencer marketing, app marketing, retail media and AI-driven search visibility.

As marketing becomes more fragmented across search, social, commerce, apps, retail media and AI-driven discovery, brands must adapt to new ways consumers find, evaluate and engage with products. NYORDA is built around this shift: driving the future of brand discovery by helping brands remain visible, relevant and growth-focused across both established and emerging digital channels.

Through NYORDA, the Group brings together specialist capabilities designed to support brands across this evolving landscape. With AI reshaping how consumers discover information, compare brands and make decisions, NYORDA is positioned to help brands grow through technology, data, partnerships, creators and commerce.

NYORDA aims to strengthen collaboration across the portfolio, increase visibility of the Group's broader market position and support long-term value creation for shareholders.

NYORDA is built around a portfolio of specialist businesses:

Tradedoubler helps advertisers grow through affiliate and partner marketing, connecting brands with publishers and digital partners across markets.

Metapic supports brands with performance-based influencer marketing and creator commerce.

Appiness focuses on mobile app growth, user acquisition and engagement.

Bridge Retail Media provides retail media solutions that help brands connect with consumers closer to the point of purchase.

Emna.ai focuses on AI search visibility, helping brands understand and improve how they appear across AI-powered and conversational search environments.

Together, these businesses create a broader group ecosystem designed to help brands increase visibility, reach customers and drive measurable growth across the changing digital marketing landscape.

Matthias Stadelmeyer, CEO of NYORDA AB, commented:

"We are introducing NYORDA, pronounced 'Ny-order', as our new umbrella group brand. Tradedoubler has a strong heritage, with history and relevance going back to 1999, and remains a very important part of who we are. At the same time, our group today is broader than Tradedoubler alone. NYORDA gives us a platform for the portfolio we have built and for the future we are building towards."

He continued:
"When I started, we were mainly an affiliate marketing business. Today, we bring together five specialist businesses across affiliate and partner marketing, influencer marketing, app marketing, retail media and AI search visibility. The way brands are discovered is changing, and brands now need to be visible across publishers, creators, apps, retail platforms, search and AI-powered answers. With NYORDA, we bring these specialist areas together to help brands stay visible, relevant and ready to grow in a more fragmented digital world."

Further information about NYORDA, including updated investor information and a new corporate presentation, will follow in the coming weeks.

For further information, please contact

Matthias Stadelmeyer
CEO
NYORDA AB
Email: ir@nyorda.com

About NYORDA AB

NYORDA AB, formerly Tradedoubler AB, is a Swedish public limited liability company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. NYORDA is the umbrella group brand for Tradedoubler, Metapic, Appiness, Retail Bridge Media and EmnaAI.

NYORDA exists to help brands grow in a new era of digital discovery. As search, social, commerce, apps, retail media and AI-powered environments reshape how consumers find, compare and choose brands, NYORDA brings together specialist businesses that help brands increase visibility, strengthen relevance and drive measurable growth.

Together, the Group's businesses support brands across affiliate and partner marketing, influencer marketing, app marketing, retail media and AI-driven search visibility. NYORDA is driving the future of brand discovery by helping brands grow across a changing digital marketing ecosystem.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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