GoldMining: CEO Update - Why São Jorge and La Mina Could Be Game-Changers
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GoldMining: CEO Update - Why São Jorge and La Mina Could Be Game-Changers
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|GoldMining: CEO Update - Why São Jorge and La Mina Could Be Game-Changers
|GoldMining: CEO Update - Why São Jorge and La Mina Could Be Game-Changers
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|11.06.
|GoldMining gibt positive vorläufige wirtschaftliche Bewertung (PEA) bekannt, die einen Barwert nach Steuern von 532 Millionen Dollar und eine interne Rendite von 42 % für das Projekt São Jorge in Brasilien ausweist
|Vancouver, British Columbia - 11. Juni 2026 / IRW-Press / GoldMining Inc. (TSX: GOLD; NYSE American: GLDG) (das
"Unternehmen" oder "GoldMining") - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/goldmining-inc/...
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|11.06.
|GoldMining's São Jorge PEA Outlines $532 Million NPV
|11.06.
|GoldMining reports positive assessment for São Jorge project
|11.06.
|GoldMining Announces Positive PEA Highlighting $532 Million After-Tax NPV and 42% IRR at its São Jorge Project, Brazil
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