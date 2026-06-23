Design Intelligence for an Integrated Future: Gstarsoft Strengthens Its Open CAD+BIM+AI Ecosystem

CAD + BIM: Connecting Existing Design Workflows with Model-Based Delivery

At the core of the portfolio is an integrated design environment spanning 2D CAD, 3D design, BIM and manufacturing-oriented workflows. Together, these solutions support a more connected workflow spanning design, modelling, coordination and production.

The latest release of GstarCAD 2027 delivers significant improvements in stability, performance and usability, upgraded with 7.6x drawing regeneration efficiency, 2x open-speed improvement, and 8x memory optimization. Designed for demanding engineering environments, the CAD software supports large-scale drawings, enhanced parametric constraints and expanded compatibility across operating systems and industry ecosystems.

delivers significant improvements in stability, performance and usability, upgraded with 7.6x drawing regeneration efficiency, 2x open-speed improvement, and 8x memory optimization. Designed for demanding engineering environments, the CAD software supports large-scale drawings, enhanced parametric constraints and expanded compatibility across operating systems and industry ecosystems. In the building sector, GstarBIM 2027 expands its capabilities with integrated architectural, MEP and interior design workflows, advanced 2D-to-3D conversion, point cloud modeling and AI-assisted visualization. The platform also strengthens support for open standards, including IFC-based collaboration.

expands its capabilities with integrated architectural, MEP and interior design workflows, advanced 2D-to-3D conversion, point cloud modeling and AI-assisted visualization. The platform also strengthens support for open standards, including IFC-based collaboration. A major addition to the portfolio is GstarCAM, Gstarsoft's new computer-aided manufacturing solution. By extending digital workflows beyond design and modelling into manufacturing preparation, GstarCAM helps connect engineering data with downstream production processes, further strengthening continuity between design intent and manufacturing execution.

Cloud: Connecting Teams, Data and Workflows Across the Design Lifecycle

Gstarsoft's cloud portfolio is designed to support a hybrid transition.

GstarCAD Cloud introduces a cloud-native 2D CAD platform that enables browser-based design, real-time collaboration and secure drawing management. Built on the same core technology and file formats as desktop CAD, it supports seamless workflow continuity across cloud and local environments.

introduces a cloud-native 2D CAD platform that enables browser-based design, real-time collaboration and secure drawing management. Built on the same core technology and file formats as desktop CAD, it supports seamless workflow continuity across cloud and local environments. Gstar3D Cloud delivers an AI-powered cloud collaboration platform for product design and engineering. The solution combines browser-based 3D modelling, intelligent interaction and unified data management, while connecting design, review and manufacturing workflows within a single environment.

delivers an AI-powered cloud collaboration platform for product design and engineering. The solution combines browser-based 3D modelling, intelligent interaction and unified data management, while connecting design, review and manufacturing workflows within a single environment. GstarCAD 365 expands its capabilities as a cloud CAD collaboration hub, supporting online review, in-place markup and secure document sharing. Designed for cross-functional teams, it helps streamline communication, approval processes and drawing management throughout the project lifecycle.

AI: Transforming Design Data into Engineering Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is integrated across the new portfolio through a range of workflow-oriented applications.

AI Assistant brings natural-language interaction into CAD workflows. Designed to support design generation, task automation and engineering knowledge access, it helps transform CAD from a command-driven tool into a more intelligent design environment.

brings natural-language interaction into CAD workflows. Designed to support design generation, task automation and engineering knowledge access, it helps transform CAD from a command-driven tool into a more intelligent design environment. AI ScanToCAD converts image-based drawings into editable CAD content. Leveraging AI-powered recognition and vector reconstruction, it enables organizations to digitize legacy documentation and transform raster drawings into reusable DWG/DXF assets.

converts image-based drawings into editable CAD content. Leveraging AI-powered recognition and vector reconstruction, it enables organizations to digitize legacy documentation and transform raster drawings into reusable DWG/DXF assets. GstarRender extends the portfolio's AI capabilities into visualization and design communication. Designed for architecture, interior design, landscape, urban planning and renovation projects, the platform supports concept generation, design refinement, high-quality rendering, intelligent editing and animation creation.

As design and engineering industries continue their transition toward AI-enabled, cloud-connected and data-driven workflows, Gstarsoft positions its new portfolio as a practical pathway toward digital transformation-one that combines CAD, BIM, cloud solutions and AI technologies within an open and connected ecosystem.

About Gstarsoft

Gstarsoft Co., Ltd., established in 2001, is a leading provider of R&D-focused industrial software. With a mission to be "customer-centric - making design more efficient, collaboration smoother, and value sustainable," the company is committed to becoming a world-class, product-innovation-driven industrial software provider, delivering a full spectrum of solutions including 2D CAD, 3D CAD, BIM, AI CAD, and cloud-based CAD. Currently, Gstarsoft's products and services cover more than 100 countries, with a cumulative global user base exceeding 100 million.

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