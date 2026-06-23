Munich, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") today announces that it will be attending The smarter E Europe 2026 this week in Munich, Germany, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry.

The smarter E Europe 2026 will host more than 2,800 exhibiting companies and is expected to attract over 100,000 industry professionals across approximately 200,000 square meters of exhibition space at Messe München from June 23-25, 2026. (https://www.thesmartere.de/home) The event brings together four leading energy-focused exhibitions under one roof: Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe.

Purpose of the Visit

Aegis is using The smarter E Europe 2026 as a focused working venue to:

Hold a series of structured meetings with investors to walk through the Company's current and emerging IP portfolio and its commercialization roadmap.

to walk through the Company's current and emerging IP portfolio and its commercialization roadmap. Deepen collaboration with existing R&D partners , aligning on technical milestones, field-deployment timelines, and new joint-development opportunities.

, aligning on technical milestones, field-deployment timelines, and new joint-development opportunities. Engage potential clients for both Aegis' current NATO-spec high C-rate battery systems and the future disruptive IP the Company is co-developing with McMaster University, one of Canada's top four research universities.

Through these targeted engagements, Aegis aims to accelerate its presence in Europe's rapidly evolving energy, defence, and critical infrastructure markets.

"Our participation in The smarter E Europe is focused on advancing a series of strategic discussions with investors, research partners, and prospective customers," said Ramtin Rasoulinezhad the CEO of Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. "These conversations are an opportunity to demonstrate how our technology roadmap, intellectual property strategy, and commercialization plans align with emerging market requirements in energy storage, critical infrastructure, and resilience.

"Our collaboration with McMaster University is centred on the development of advanced battery technologies designed for high C-rate performance and operation in demanding environments. The conference brings together many of the stakeholders who can contribute to the next stages of development, validation, and deployment, making it a valuable forum for both technical and commercial engagement."

Meetings and Investor/Client Engagement

Throughout the exhibition, Aegis will run a planned series of one-on-one and small-group meetings with:

IP-focused investors , to review the Company's patent strategy, licensing opportunities and commercialization pathways.

, to review the Company's patent strategy, licensing opportunities and commercialization pathways. Existing R&D partners , to align on ongoing joint development and next-phase projects.

, to align on ongoing joint development and next-phase projects. Potential clients, to discuss deployment of Aegis' current NATO-spec high C-rate systems and early access to the disruptive IP being developed in partnership with McMaster University.

To request a meeting or be added to Aegis' Munich schedule, please contact:

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. - Meeting Requests

Email: david@aegiscriticalenergy.com

About The smarter E Europe

The smarter E Europe is recognized as Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, providing a comprehensive platform for the solar, energy storage, e-mobility and energy management sectors. By uniting four key exhibitions-Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe-the event serves as a central hub for decision-makers, innovators, and investors shaping the future energy landscape.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. is a specialist in high C-rate, advanced energy storage systems engineered for demanding defence, aerospace, infrastructure and industrial applications. The Company's products are certified and built to NATO specifications, designed to operate in extreme conditions, including Arctic and harsh-climate deployments. In partnership with McMaster University, one of Canada's top four universities, Aegis is developing a pipeline of disruptive high C-rate and extreme-environment battery IP aimed at defence, aerospace, and critical-infrastructure applications. Aegis' technology portfolio targets mission-critical use cases such as AI data centres, ports and logistics hubs, MMR/SMR energy projects and space platforms, where reliability, performance and resilience are paramount. Visit us at https://aegiscriticalenergy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302483

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.