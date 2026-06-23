ZENWORK INC: Tax1099 Expands Compliance Suite with Form 2290 E-Filing Ahead of HVUT Season

Truck Owners, fleet operators, and tax professionals can now file Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) online and access their IRS-stamped Schedule 1 after acceptance.

DALLAS, TX AND FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Tax1099, a leading IRS-authorized eFiling platform, today announced the addition of Form 2290 to its growing portfolio of compliance solutions, providing truck owners, fleet operators, and tax professionals with the ability to file Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) returns 2290 online with better convenience and efficiency.

The Form 2290 pre-filing window offers an early chance for trucking businesses, fleet operators, and tax professionals to prepare ahead of the season rush. By pre-filing IRS Form 2290 , filers can start organizing their Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) returns in advance and address potential issues, like incorrect VINs or weight classification, early on before the deadline approaches. Pre-filed returns will be transmitted to the IRS when the Form 2290 filing season opens.

Form 2290 is required to report and pay the federal Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) for heavy highway motor vehicles with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more. eFiling Form 2290 enables filers to receive an IRS-stamped Schedule 1, which serves as proof of tax payment and is required for vehicle registration, renewal, and ongoing compliance with state and federal regulations.

With the introduction of Form 2290 eFile , Tax1099 provides a simple online solution designed to streamline HVUT compliance. Filers can just provide their business and vehicle details, select the applicable tax period, submit the returns electronically, and receive access to their IRS-stamped Schedule 1 once the IRS accepts the filing.

"Form 2290 filing can be a very stressful time for truckers and fleet operators, especially when vehicle registration and renewal are dependent on receiving an IRS-stamped Schedule 1," said Ed Pratt, Co-founder and COO at Zenwork. "By adding Form 2290 eFiling to the Tax1099 platform, we are providing filers with a better, more convenient way to complete their HVUT filings without having to deal with any last-minute pressure."

The solution is designed to support a wide range of users, including owner-operators, small and mid-sized trucking businesses, large fleet operators, and tax professionals managing multiple filings.

Tax1099's Form 2290 e-filing solution offers:

Online preparation and electronic filing of IRS Form 2290

Guided filing experience and bulk upload capabilities for entering business and vehicle details

Instant access to the IRS-stamped Schedule 1 after acceptance

Support for Form 2290 amendments and free VIN corrections for applicable previously filed returns

Form 8849 filing support for eligible HVUT refund claims

By integrating 2290 into its ecosystem, Tax1099 is positioning itself as a multi-form compliance hub, allowing businesses to manage varied tax obligations from a single platform.

Tax1099's Form 2290 eFiling is built for both individual truck owners and large fleets managing multiple vehicles. Filers can create an account or log in to begin the filing process and choose from three flexible methods based on their needs and experience level.

If users have their previous year's stamped Schedule 1 handy, they can upload or take a photo of the IRS-stamped Schedule 1. The system automatically extracts and pre-populates relevant information, enabling filers to review the details, add any missing data, and submit their return with minimal effort.

First-time filers can use the guided filing method, which walks them through the Form 2290 filing process step by step, prompting for required details such as business information, EIN, VIN, taxable gross weight, and first use month, helping ensure accuracy and compliance.

For fleet operators and high-volume filers, the platform supports bulk upload, making it easier to file for multiple vehicles efficiently. Once the IRS accepts the return, the IRS-stamped Schedule 1 is made available for download, providing proof of Heavy Vehicle Use Tax payment required for vehicle registration, renewal, and ongoing compliance.

The Form 2290 pre-filing feature is now available on Tax1099, giving users early access ahead of the IRS filing season.

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About Zenwork Tax1099

Tax1099, an IRS-authorized e-filing service , simplifies tax compliance for over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide. Supporting 40+ federal and state-compliant forms, including Form 2290, Tax1099 offers robust features like bulk filing, TIN matching , API integration, and 24/7 support. Backed by over 10 years of experience in tax processing and customer service, the platform offers a suite of capabilities to suit diverse needs. Learn more at www.tax1099.com

Media Contacts

Contact: Ed Pratt

Zenwork Inc.

ed@zenwork.com

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tax1099-expands-compliance-suite-with-form-2290-e-filing-ahead-of-1180879