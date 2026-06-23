China-based solar module maker TCL Sunpower has launched today a new back contact (BC) solar module for residential applications at the Smarter E trade show in Munich, Germany. "A key advantage is the very low temperature coefficient of 0.26%, which helps maintain performance in hot conditions," the company's Director of Product Management, Karin Alberto-Burkhardt, told pv magazine. "We also improved the spectral response, allowing earlier morning and later evening energy production. Overall, this can deliver up to 9% higher energy yield, especially in partially shaded or low-light conditions. ...

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