Joint initiative empowers the next generation with the knowledge and skills to achieve lasting financial wellbeing and independence

Global analytics software leader FICO (NYSE: FICO) brought its financial literacy mission to the U.K. for the first time through its partnership with Chelsea Foundation, building on its three-year relationship with Chelsea FC. A leader in financial education, FICO empowers consumers with knowledge and tools to better understand and manage their financial health.

Together, FICO and Chelsea Foundation harnessed the universal appeal of soccer to bring financial education to life for UK teens. Through this partnership, FICO and the Chelsea Foundation hosted their inaugural financial literacy event at Stamford Bridge on June 12th. The first of three events hosted 175 students. As part of the program, students worked in teams to learn how to manage a professional soccer club with a budget and balance sheet. FICO volunteers were on-site to assist students as they learned to manage operational costs, player salaries, expenses, and more.

The day concluded with financial strategy presentations to a panel of judges. Judges scored teams on financial decisions, teamwork, and communication, selecting top teams from each school. The afternoon culminated in a celebration where students toured the iconic Stamford Bridge stadium and met Chelsea FC Legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Mariel Zelhart, Head of Philanthropic Partnerships, Chelsea Foundation, commented: "We are delighted to partner with FICO to provide young people with valuable financial education in such an engaging and memorable way.

"At Chelsea Foundation, we are committed to creating opportunities that help young people develop the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to thrive both now and in the future. Combining football with practical financial learning helps students to build a stronger understanding of money management, teamwork, and decision-making. We look forward to continuing our work with FICO and seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on the young people across our communities."

The partnership between FICO and Chelsea Foundation builds on FICO's existing relationship with Chelsea FC. Together, they are extending that commitment beyond the pitch bringing financial literacy education to UK youth and demonstrating the powerful role that understanding credit and personal finance plays in helping people achieve lasting financial wellbeing.

"Financial literacy is one of the most powerful tools we can give young people, yet millions of youth around the world still lack access to basic financial education," said Rukiya Kelly, Global Head of Corporate Impact. "We take great pride in partnering with an organization as impactful as Chelsea Foundation. Together, we are broadening access to personal finance education, closing the knowledge gap, and empowering the next generation to build stronger financial futures."

For more information about FICO's credit empowerment programs across the globe, visit:?https://www.fico.com/empowerment.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at?www.fico.com.

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About Chelsea Foundation

Chelsea Foundation: Where pride in our club becomes impact in our community.

We believe in the power of our club, our fans and our partners to bring people together, create healthier lives and shape brighter futures. We harness the passion, energy, resources and excellence of Chelsea FC to help tackle key issues and create opportunities in our local areas. Delivering across our three pillars of wellbeing, community and futures, we recognise the challenges many people face around our club's footprint, and we're determined to make a difference.

We focus on proactive grant giving, partner initiatives, and delivering impact where it matters most. Through our work with the Chelsea Players' Trust, we also support the players who created our legacy. Founded in 2010, the Chelsea Foundation builds on the club's history and positive impact in our community.

Learn more: chelseafoundation.chelseafc.com

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