A.I.S. Resources Limited: A.I.S. Resources Engages ICor Drilling Services for Summer Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC-Pink: AISSF, FRA: 5YH) ("A.I.S." or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has formally engaged local drilling contractor ICor Drilling Services of Penobsquis, New Brunswick, for a planned Phase 1 diamond drilling program on the Company's New Brunswick exploration properties.

The planned Phase 1 program is expected to comprise approximately 2,000 metres of diamond drilling, designed to test priority exploration targets identified by the Company through its geological compilation, airborne geophysical surveys, field evaluation, and exploration targeting work. The Company's exploration team is currently in the field marking proposed drill collar locations, coordinating contractor mobilization and logistics, and advancing applicable drill permit applications.

Subject to receipt of applicable permits, contractor mobilization, field logistics, weather, access and other customary field considerations, A.I.S. anticipates commencing its initial drill campaign between July 15 and August 1, 2026. The Company will provide further timeline updates as permitting, mobilization and field preparations progress.

"Engaging ICor Drilling Services marks an important milestone for A.I.S. as we transition from target generation into drill testing across our New Brunswick portfolio," said Marc Enright-Morin, CEO of A.I.S. "Our technical team has completed extensive compilation, geophysical interpretation and field evaluation to prioritize targets for this initial program. We believe this campaign will provide important geological information to guide future exploration and help unlock the broader potential of these early-stage projects."

The Company cautions that the New Brunswick projects are at an early stage of exploration. No mineral resource has been defined on the projects, and there has been insufficient work completed by A.I.S. to verify the scale, continuity, grade, or economic significance of the reported historical mineralization or exploration targets.

Photographs of the project are included at the end of this news release.

Geological Setting and History:

Southern New Brunswick is a prospective mineral exploration jurisdiction with a long history of mineral occurrences and past-producing deposits associated with Appalachian volcanic, sedimentary, intrusive and structurally controlled geological settings. The region hosts geological environments considered favourable for copper, gold, silver, zinc, antimony, cobalt, nickel and other critical minerals. Mineralization in the region may be associated with fault zones, volcanic and sedimentary contacts, intrusive-related systems, skarn-style alteration, and structurally controlled vein and breccia systems.

A.I.S. considers its New Brunswick property portfolio provides an opportunity to evaluate multiple early-stage mineralized trends using modern exploration methods, including geological mapping, geochemistry, airborne and ground geophysics, and targeted drilling. The Company's current work is designed to test exploration concepts and priority targets; additional work is required before any conclusions can be made regarding continuity, grade, scale or economic potential.

About the Saint John Project

The Saint John Project is considered by the Company to be prospective for IOCG-style mineralization based on its regional geological setting and the Company's current exploration model. The property remains at an early stage of exploration, and further work is required to determine whether IOCG-style mineralization is present. The Company's exploration model is designed to evaluate the potential for copper-gold-silver- antimony mineralization with associated critical-mineral pathfinders reported in historical or vendor compilation materials.

About the Pocologan Project

The Pocologan Project is an early-stage copper-gold-silver exploration project located in New Brunswick, Canada. The project is interpreted by the Company to have potential for IOCG-style, magmatic copper-gold and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold exploration models. Vendor compilation materials and the Company's compiled data identify several target areas, including the Pennfield Station-Pocologan River, Grand Bay and Red Head Harbour areas, where surface prospecting reportedly outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic, altered and sheared host rocks.

The project covers approximately 21.5 square kilometres in southern New Brunswick and benefits from favourable infrastructure, including proximity to highways, rail, power, deep-water port facilities at Saint John and a skilled regional workforce. The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to verify the continuity, scale or economic significance of the historical mineralization reported in vendor compilation materials.

About the Frenchmans Creek Project:

The Frenchmans Creek Project is an early-stage, district-scale copper-gold-silver exploration project focused on evaluating IOCG-style and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold exploration targets. Vendor compilation materials and the Company's data identify several target areas where surface prospecting outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic and altered or sheared host rocks.

The project remains at an early exploration stage and requires systematic verification, mapping, sampling, geophysical work and drilling before any conclusions can be made regarding the presence, continuity, grade, scale or economic potential of mineralization.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for A.I.S. Resources Limited, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. A.I.S. is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

Corporate Contact

For further information, please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

T: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned initial 2,000 metre diamond drilling program, the anticipated timing of drilling, receipt of applicable permits, contractor mobilization, field logistics, exploration targeting, the prospective nature of the Company's New Brunswick projects, potential mineralization styles, future exploration work and the timing and availability of future results.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding receipt of permits and approvals, contractor availability, field access, weather conditions, funding availability, exploration results, commodity markets and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including permitting delays, adverse weather, access restrictions, contractor or equipment delays, changes in exploration plans, unsuccessful exploration results, inability to verify historical information, financing risks, regulatory risks and general market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Project Photos:





Figure 1- AIS team locating drill holes



Figure 2- AIS team locating drill holes



Figure 3- AIS team locating drill holes



Figure 4- AIS team locating drill holes



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c52905d1-c305-4460-b25c-4d22bbb9da96

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ac7e423-48c3-4b8c-9f44-82925be016ee

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a4fd73c-e4ad-4b4f-9324-f13821879e63

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/427f5b9a-e0d5-4e55-b7f7-6528c52fa11c