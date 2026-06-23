Miata Metals Corp: Miata Intersects 63 m at 1.44 g/t Au Extending Gold Mineralization at Depth at Sela Creek, Suriname

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (TSXV: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQX: MMETF) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from its ongoing, 25,000 m diamond drilling program at its Sela Creek Gold Project ("Sela Creek" or the "Project") in Suriname.



The 2026 drill program continues to advance Miata's interpretation of Sela Creek as a large, structurally controlled gold system with multiple centres of gold mineralization. At Jons Trend, the deepest test of the mineralized zone completed to date successfully extended five known vein zones by 50 meters down-dip to a vertical depth of 250 m. The Company also discovered an additional zone below the formerly modeled gold mineralization. All of these vein zones remain open at depth. The drill hole returned a broad intercept across several vein zones of 63 m at 1.44 g/t Au. At Big Berg, continued step-out drilling returned both broad and higher-grade intercepts, 400 m to the southwest along strike from Jons Trend. Geological data continues to point towards the continuation of Jons Trend and Big Berg, in a single mineralized corridor of 1,300 m strike length.

Highlights:

26DDH-JT-016 extended Jons Trend to 250m vertical depth, confirming down-dip continuity across five known vein zones, discovering a deeper gold zone below the previous geological model

Mineralization remains open at depth, with ongoing drilling testing the depth extent, continuity and potential strike extension

26DDH-JT-016 intersected: 63.0 m at 1.44 g/t Au from 167.0 m, including: 4.0 m at 1.85 g/t Au 4.0 m at 4.41 g/t Au 8.61 m at 2.48 g/t Au 4.50 m at 1.07 g/t Au from 16.5 m 5.29 m at 1.56 g/t Au from 265.0 m



26DDH-BB-009 and 26DDH-BB-010 were drilled at approximately 20 m step-outs from mineralized intercepts in26DDH-BB-003 and 26DDH-BB-004, and extended the interpreted strike length and dip continuity of mineralized zones at Big Berg. 26DDH-BB-009 intersected: 7.2 m at 1.13 g/t Au from 104.3 m 33.0 m at 1.03 g/t Au from 149.5 m, including - 8.0 m at 2.91 g/t Au 26DDH-BB010 intersected: 9.25 m at 3.10 g/t Au from 71.0 m, including - 6.35 m at 4.17 g/t Au

Results reinforce Jons Trend as a structurally controlled gold system that hosts repeating zones of mineralization which coalesce into broader mineralized zones at depth

Drilling continues to define the potential connection between Jons Trend and Big Berg, which together may represent a broad mineralized corridor of approximately 1,300 m strike length

Two drill rigs remain active at Sela Creek, with ongoing drilling at Jons Trend and Puma East

"JT-016 represents one of the most important holes drilled at Sela Creek to date," said Dr. Jacob Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals. "It successfully extended five known mineralized vein zones, identified a new deeper zone below our existing geological model, and returned a broad intercept of 63 m at 1.44 g/t Au. The hole increased the down dip extent by 50 m and the true vertical depth of the system to 250 m. The result demonstrates that the system continues to grow vertically and remains open for further expansion."

"Big Berg also continues to deliver encouraging results and is increasingly demonstrating characteristics similar to Jons Trend, including repeating mineralized zones and strong continuity. Together, these results strengthen our view that Sela Creek hosts an expansive mineralized corridor with multiple centres of gold mineralization and significant room for continued growth."



Figure 1. Plan view of Jons Trend and Big Berg with geological sections (Figures 2 to 3) lines indicated.

Jons Trend Drilling:

26DDH-JT-016 was designed to test the deepest portion of the Jons Trend system evaluated to date and extend gold mineralization to depth. The results are highlighted by a broad mineralized interval interpreted to represent the deeper projection of two thick vein zones that coalesce into a continuous mineralized intercept at depth:

63.0 m at 1.44 g/t Au from 167.0 m including: 4.00 m at 4.41 g/t Au, and 8.61 m at 2.48 g/t Au 2.80 m at 3.49 g/t Au







The broad intercept is interpreted to represent the down-dip convergence of multiple mineralized vein zones that were previously modeled as separate structures higher in the system. This observation supports the emerging geological model that individual mineralized zones and sub-parallel high-strain shear structures, may merge into broader mineralized envelopes at depth.

Drilling also intersected a newly identified deeper vein zone below the previous geological model:

5.29 m at 1.56 g/t Au from 265.0 m





This lower intercept occurs beyond the previous geological model and represents a new zone of mineralization at depth. In total, DDH-JT-016 is interpreted to have extended five existing vein zones down-dip and identified one new deeper zone, reinforcing the continuity and scale potential of Jons Trend. The mineralized zones remain open at depth, with ongoing drilling designed to further test the depth, continuity and potential strike extensions of Jons Trend.



Figure 2. Cross section of central Jons Trend (A-A' on Figure 1) showing 26DDH-JT-016 and the modeled vein zones. All vein zones remain open to depth.

Big Berg Drilling:

Big Berg continues to establish itself as a growing second centre of mineralization within the Sela Creek system. At Big Berg, holes 26DDH-BB009 and 26DDH-BB010 were drilled as approximately 20 m step-outs from previously reported holes BB-003 and BB-004. The holes were designed to test continuity along strike and down dip of the known mineralized vein zones.

Hole 26DDH-BB-009 intersected:

7.2 m at 1.13 g/t Au from 104.3 m

33.0 m at 1.03 g/t Au from 149.5 m, including: 8.0 m at 2.91 g/t Au







Hole 26DDH-BB010 intersected:

9.25 m at 3.10 g/t Au from 71.0 m, including: 6.35 m at 4.17 g/t Au









Figure 3. Cross sectional view of Big Berg (B-B' on Figure 1) showing 26DDH-BB-009 and 010. Big Berg displays similar geological characteristics to Jons Trend.

Together, these holes demonstrate the range of mineralization styles developing at Big Berg. 26DDH-BB-009 highlights the potential for wider zones of gold mineralization and is characterized by folded veins and host-rock sulphides, while 26DDH-BB-010 demonstrates higher-grade mineralization over concentrated intervals associated with shear-hosted veining. Both holes display strong banded alteration, including silica, biotite, ± white mica and chlorite, consistent with the mineralization style observed at Jons Trend.

2026 drilling at Big Berg has intersected nine discrete mineralized zones in ten holes, supporting the interpretation of a robust and expanding mineralized system with significant potential for further growth. Miata continues to evaluate the potential connection between Big Berg and Jons Trend, with results to date supporting Big Berg as a growing parallel centre of mineralization within the same broader gold-bearing structural corridor.

To date in 2026, Miata has completed approximately 10,300 m of drilling across several targets at Sela Creek, including Jons Trend, Big Berg, Puma West, Puma East, Stranger, Cambior, and Golden Hand. Results remain pending for several recently completed holes.



Importantly, grades and widths have been maintained as the system expands vertically, providing increasing confidence in the continuity and scale potential of Jons Trend.

Table 1.Latest Gold Assay Results

Hole Id From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Au (g/t) Target true width

(m) 26DDH-JT-016 16.5 21 4.5 1.07 Jons Trend

sap and 57 57.78 0.78 0.65 0.6 and 111 117 6 0.75 4.9 and 129 130 1 0.54 0.9 and 134 136.4 2.4 0.67 2.3 and 149 161.1 12.1 0.69 11.4 including 155 156 1 2.09 0.9 and 167 230 63 1.44 54.6 including 169 170 1 2.69 0.9 including 173 177 4 1.85 3.5 including 184 188 4 4.41 3.5 including 198 199 1 5.78 1.0 including 205.39 214 8.61 2.48 8.3 including 217.2 220 2.8 3.49 2.7 including 228 230 2 2.94 1.9 and 248.5 249.41 0.91 3.43 0.9 and 254 256 2 0.58 1.9 and 265 270.29 5.29 1.56 5.1 and 278.21 281 2.79 0.60 2.7 26DDH-JT-017 58.53 60 1.47 3.75 Jons Trend

1.2 and 170 171.5 1.5 0.58 0.8 and 173 174.34 1.34 0.56 0.7 and 183 184.5 1.5 0.59 0.8 and 189 190.5 1.5 0.57 0.8 and 193.5 197 3.5 1.15 2.2 including 193.5 195.35 1.85 1.95 1.2 and 206.32 207.5 1.18 0.69 0.8 and 274 276 2 0.62 1.3 26DDH-JT-018 24.55 25.55 1 0.60 Jons Trend

0.5 and 57.3 63.5 6.2 0.50 3.1 and 105.3 109.6 4.3 0.62 2.5 including 106.3 107.3 1 1.36 0.6 and 140.5 143.5 3 0.51 1.9 and 183.5 185 1.5 0.50 1.0 26DDH-BB-009 35.5 40.5 5 0.82 Big Berg

4.7 and 83.5 85 1.5 0.67 1.4 and 104.3 111.5 7.2 1.13 7.0 including 107.1 108.1 1 3.53 1.0 and 118 123.15 5.15 0.95 5.0 including 120 121 1 3.05 1.0 and 129.55 131 1.45 1.67 1.3 and 149.5 182.5 33 1.03 29.9 including 151 154.3 3.3 1.07 3.0 including 163.5 171.5 8 2.91 7.3 26DDH-BB-010 71 80.25 9.25 3.10 Big Berg

5.9 including 72.65 79 6.35 4.17 4.1



Table 2. Updated Collar Information.

Hole ID Easting* Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth** Dip Length (m) 26DDH-JT-016 754,832 418,085 106 348 -55 300.17 26DDH-JT-017 755,245 417,751 113 353 -48 278.62 26DDH-JT-018 755,257 417,897 114 350 -65 210.30 26DDH-BB-009 755,693 417,504 112 355 -53 188.60 26DDH-BB-010 755,620 417,511 112 355 -48 177.42



All drill information is available through this link.

QAQC

Drill core samples are analyzed for gold at FILAB Suriname, a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015. Samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm prior to analysis using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with coarse visible gold or returning an assay value over 10.0 g/t gold, metallic screen analysis is conducted on the coarse reject material. Miata Metals inserts certified reference standards, as well as blanks and ¼ core duplicates, in the sample sequence for quality control and assurance.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (TSX.V: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as the OTCQX (OTCQX: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215 km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

For Further Information, please contact:

Nikki McEachnie

Director of Investor Relations

nikki@miatametals.com

1-778-486-1500

Forward-Looking Statements

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