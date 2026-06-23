Idaho Copper Corporation: Idaho Copper Corp. Announces Anticipated Uplisting to the NYSE American Stock Exchange

BOISE, Idaho, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Copper Corp. (OTC: COPR) ("Idaho Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals developer advancing the flagship CuMo copper-molybdenum-silver project in Idaho, today announced that it expects its shares of common stock and warrants to be approved for listing on the NYSE American LLC stock exchange (the "NYSE American") under the symbol "COPR" and "COPR WS", respectively, at the opening of trading on or about Friday, June 26, 2026, subject to final authorization of the Company's listing application and continued compliance with the exchange rules.

The Company's common stock is presently quoted on the OTC Pink Limited Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC") under the symbol "COPR". The Company expects that its shares of common stock will continue to trade on the OTC until the close of the market on or about the day before the common stock begins trading on the NYSE American. Upon effectiveness of the listing on the NYSE American, trading of the common stock on the OTC will terminate and automatically begin on the NYSE American. Stockholders of the Company do not need to take any action prior to the listing of the Company's shares on the NYSE American.

"The anticipated uplisting to the NYSE American will mark a significant milestone for Idaho Copper as we continue to advance the CuMo project, one of the largest undeveloped copper-molybdenum deposits in the world, and unlock the strategic value of these critical minerals for U.S. supply chains," said Andrew Brodkey, Chief Executive Officer of Idaho Copper. "Being listed on the NYSE American is expected to increase corporate visibility, enhance liquidity, and raise institutional and retail investor awareness for our company in the capital markets."

About Idaho Copper Corp.

Idaho Copper Corp. (OTC: COPR) is a critical minerals developer focused on exploring and developing the CuMo copper-molybdenum-silver project located in Boise County, Idaho. The CuMo project is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the western hemisphere, likely the largest undeveloped molybdenum deposit in the world, and contains significant amounts of silver, rhenium, and tungsten-all considered critical or of strategic importance. The project comprises approximately 2,640 acres and consists of 126 federal unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims. To learn more, please visit www.idahocopper.com.

No Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell any securities, investment or other specific product, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities, investment or other specific product in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include specific statements regarding the anticipated listing on the NYSE American and statements relating to expected developments and growth in Idaho Copper's business. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this press release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this press release. Idaho Copper does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Idaho Copper's periodic filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

COPR@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us