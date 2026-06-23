SRx Health Solutions, Inc.: SRX Global Makes Strategic Investment in Clinical-Stage Biodefense Company, ARMR Sciences

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRX Global, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company", or "SRX") today announced a strategic investment in ARMR Sciences, a clinical-stage biodefense company developing a platform of medical countermeasures against synthetic drugs, such as fentanyl. ARMR's lead product, ARMR-100, recently announced it has successfully generated an anti-fentanyl immune response in humans and showed favorable safety data. This marks a critical milestone in the company's path toward demonstrating that this response can protect against fentanyl.

ARMR-100 is being designed to work with the body to generate a protective immune response. The product, in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, produces anti-fentanyl antibodies capable of binding to lethal synthetic drugs. Once the antibodies bind to the synthetic drug target, such as fentanyl, the drug is prevented from entering the brain. If the molecule is prevented from reaching the brain, then the downstream effects that lead to overdose may also be prevented. ARMR-100 is in development to be the first long-lasting preventive medication against fentanyl, with the goal that the product endures for 6-12 months in healthy adults. The next phase is evaluating protection against fentanyl, currently on track to begin later in 2026.

"I want to thank the entire team at SRX Global for their investment and belief in our vision, turning what many called impossible into a reality," said Collin Gage, CEO of ARMR Sciences. "Our recently announced positive early results are a testament to the deeply experienced team of scientists, researchers, and medical professionals we have assembled. While there is still important work ahead, we believe today's milestone further validates our approach and reinforces our confidence in the path forward as we continue advancing a potential solution that could save countless lives. We look forward to a great partnership with SRX going forward."

About ARMR Sciences

ARMR Sciences is a clinical-stage biodefense company developing a platform of medical countermeasures against synthetic drugs, including fentanyl, and other emerging chemical threats. The company's lead product, ARMR-100, is designed to generate a protective immune response that produces antibodies capable of binding synthetic molecules and blocking them from reaching the brain.

For more information, visit https://armrsciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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Company Contact

SRX Global, Inc.

Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer