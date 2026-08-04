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WKN: A42FZB | ISIN: US08771Y5015 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.08.26 | 21:55
1,470 US-Dollar
+0,68 % +0,010
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SRX GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SRX GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2026 11:06 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SRX Global Inc: SRX Global Acquires Stake in Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN)

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRX Global Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company", or "SRX"), an AI-enabled platform dedicated to generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies and strategic assets, today announced that it has acquired a stake in Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (Vistagen) (NASDAQ: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines.

The Company views Vistagen shares as undervalued and welcomes constructive engagement with its leadership team and Board of Directors to discuss ideas on how to unlock shareholder value.

About SRX Global Inc.

SRX Global is an AI-driven platform focused on generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies, strategic assets, and technology-enabled opportunities. The Company leverages proprietary technology, data analytics, and disciplined capital allocation to identify and manage investments across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "aim," "plan," "may," "could," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the proposed transaction, shareholder approvals, market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Company Contact

SRX Global
Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
212-896-1254
srx@kcsa.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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