CREATE YOUR OWN LIVING ROOM ARENA: EXPERIENCE UNRIVALED SPORTS AUDIO WITH LG'S ADVANCED SOUNDBARS AND PORTABLE SPEAKERS

LG's summer home entertainment lineup pairs cutting-edge audio technology with immersive displays, delivering a stadium-like experience straight to Middle East homes.

NEWS SUMMARY:

Revolutionary Audio Technologies: LG's advanced sound systems utilize features like WOW Orchestra, Dolby Atmos, and AI Sound Pro to replicate the roaring, multidimensional atmosphere of a live stadium.

LG's advanced sound systems utilize features like WOW Orchestra, Dolby Atmos, and AI Sound Pro to replicate the roaring, multidimensional atmosphere of a live stadium. Versatile Sound Solutions: From high-performance soundbars with up-firing drivers to robust portable party speakers, LG offers the ultimate auditory upgrade for any private match-day viewing.

From high-performance soundbars with up-firing drivers to robust portable party speakers, LG offers the ultimate auditory upgrade for any private match-day viewing. Exclusive Summer Bundle Offers: For a limited time, UAE sports fans can purchase select premium LG OLED and QNED TVs bundled with high-fidelity soundbars and portable speakers to maximise their entertainment setup.

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For Middle East sports enthusiasts who seek the intensity of a stadium or the atmosphere of a packed arena from the comfort of their living room, look no further than LG Electronics' (LG) range of home entertainment solutions. Designed to bring the unrivalled energy of live sports directly to fans, LG's integrated TV and audio ecosystem ensures that every cheer, tactical whistle, and thunderous goal is felt with profound clarity, depth, and three-dimensional realism.

At the core of this ultimate home arena experience is LG's revolutionary WOW Orchestra functionality. This innovative technology enables compatible LG TVs and LG Soundbars to work in perfect harmony, utilising both the TV's internal speakers and the soundbar's powerful drivers simultaneously. The result is an expanded soundstage and a multi-dimensional audio experience that places the living room audience right in the heart of the action.

Beyond seamless integration, LG's premium soundbars and portable speakers bring a host of advanced audio technologies to elevate sports content:

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X: Create a three-dimensional soundscape, the direction of a crowd chant to be audibly precise.

Create a three-dimensional soundscape, the direction of a crowd chant to be audibly precise. AI Sound Pro: Automatically analyses and optimizes audio settings in real-time, ensuring clear commentary amidst the crowd's roar and sharp effects during critical plays.

Automatically analyses and optimizes audio settings in real-time, ensuring clear commentary amidst the crowd's roar and sharp effects during critical plays. Deep Bass & Portability: Powerful wireless subwoofers add impact to match celebrations, while LG's portable speaker range (including the Stage 301 and XG2TBK) offers flexible, high-fidelity audio options that can easily transition from living rooms to outdoor gatherings.

To help UAE fans upgrade their setups in time for a thrilling summer of sport, LG is launching exclusive bundle promotions combining its industry-leading OLED and QNED TVs with its top-tier soundbars and portable speakers. Customers can experience the peak of cinematic sports viewing by pairing 4K picture quality with matching audio powerhouses.

Under these promotional bundles, the ultimate home theatre experience is at your fingertips. When pairing the LG OLED evo G5 83-inch TV with the SC9S soundbar. This combination delivers ultra-vivid 4K visuals powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen8 alongside Brightness Booster Ultimate, ensuring you never miss a split-second of the action even in brightly lit rooms. It syncs beautifully with the SC9S, the world's first Dolby Atmos soundbar with Triple Up-firing Channels, producing a Triple Level Spatial Sound that envelops the room in the authentic echo of stadium stands.

For large-scale, high-energy viewing, the LG OLED evo G5 77-inch TV pairs with the powerful LG XBOOM Stage 301 Speaker. This setup delivers incredibly lifelike colours with 100% Colour Volume, while the speaker pumps out a massive 120W of sound output through its Peerless-engineered woofer and midranges. Together with built-in dual-bar AI Lighting that flashes in sync with the crowd's roar, it replicates the sensory thrill of being physically present behind the goalposts.

For incredibly precise visuals, the LG OLED evo C5 77-inch TV and LG OLED evo G5 65-inch TV will be bundled with the LG XBOOM Bounce Speaker. These screens leverage advanced AI processors and Brightness Booster technology to display true black levels and spectacular contrast, making night matches pop with stunning depth. The companion Bounce speaker-tuned by will.i.am-utilizes dual dome tweeters, passive radiators, and a 30W woofer to output exceptional sound, with up to a 30-hour battery life so your match-day celebrations can continue long into the night.

Fans seeking ultra-large screens with outstanding clarity can opt for LG's QNED bundles. The 85-inch QNED93, 85-inch QNED91, and 75-inch QNED93 TVs are paired with the S65TR 5.1 Channel Soundbar. These displays feature MiniLED technology with Precision Dimming to reveal the finest details of a fast-moving ball, backed by the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 for upscaled surround sound. Combined with the S65TR's immersive 600W output and wireless rear speakers, the collective soundstage effortlessly brings the stadium atmosphere right into your living room, easily managed via the unified WOW Interface on the TV screen.

The 75-inch QNED91 and 65-inch QNED93 TVs bundle with the durable LG XBOOM Grab Speaker, boasting a rugged, military-grade durable design and an elite dome tweeter unit with a 20W woofer for extremely rich, detailed commentary. Finally, the 65-inch QNED86 TV pairs with the compact LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Speaker, delivering booming bass even at whisper-soft volumes, ensuring that every hushed moment of the match is heard with perfect clarity.

These special promotional bundles are available at leading electronics retailers across the UAE, including Carrefour, LuLu, Sharaf DG, and other major outlets, with availability and timeline details varying by retailer while stocks last.

For more information on LG's comprehensive range of advanced soundbars and portable speakers, visit: Discover LG Audio Systems for Superior Sound | LG UAE.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

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