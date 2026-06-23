Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark" or the "Company"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy technologies focused on the early detection of lung cancer through metabolomics, today announced a major operational milestone that underscores the strength of Canadian life sciences innovation. Coinciding with the global spotlight on Canadian medical innovation taking the stage at the BIO International Convention this week, the Company has officially received formal patent allowances from both the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) and the European Patent Office (EPO) for its groundbreaking lung cancer early detection technology. The underlying approach represents a significant leap forward in precision oncology. BioMark's minimally invasive blood test leverages a newly patented algorithm designed to boost screening rates and catch non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at its earliest, most treatable stages. While lung cancer remains a leading cause of mortality worldwide, traditional screening methods often fail to catch the disease before it advances.

"The clinical validation of BioMark's metabolomics platform is anchored in exceptionally robust data, having already shown immense promise across more than 15,000 blood samples collected throughout Quebec, France, and Germany," said Rashid Ahmed Bux, CEO and Founder of BioMark Diagnostics. "The simultaneous allowances from both CIPO and the EPO represent a profound validation of our scientific approach and the clinical significance of our metabolomics platform. These are not peripheral claims; they protect the core metabolic signatures and advanced algorithms driving our screening panel. This vast multi-jurisdictional clinical asset underscores the reliability, reproducibility, and potential of the platform across diverse population groups."

Looking ahead, BioMark continues to advance corresponding patent applications actively under prosecution in additional major markets, including the United States, China, and Japan, while preparing for the upcoming commercial launch later this year. The dual validation from Canadian and European patent authorities reinforces the scientific novelty, capturing the attention of international stakeholders looking at the latest diagnostic advancements. By securing this solid intellectual property foundation, BioMark is uniquely positioned to accelerate international commercial partnerships, licensing agreements, and engagement with global health systems looking to integrate cutting-edge diagnostics.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a precision diagnostics company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through the analysis of metabolic biomarkers and machine learning algorithms. The Company's platform leverages proprietary metabolomic profiling technology to identify individuals with early-stage cancer through a simple, minimally invasive blood draw. BioMark is advancing its commercial screening panel for lung cancer toward market entry and regulatory approval, operating out of Canada with an expanding network of international clinical and research collaborations.

Further information about BioMark Diagnostic Inc. is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca and the CSE website https://thecse.com/ .

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark Diagnostics Inc. Forward-Looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the company. Although it believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark Diagnostics Inc. can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark Diagnostics Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved of the content of this press release.

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Source: BioMark Diagnostics, Inc.