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WKN: A1C12H | ISIN: US7473011093 | Ticker-Symbol: QGU
Düsseldorf
23.06.26 | 08:11
6,450 Euro
-0,77 % -0,050
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUAD/GRAPHICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUAD/GRAPHICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,85016:00
6,5006,80015:31
PR Newswire
23.06.2026 14:30 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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QuadMed: Quad/Graphics, Inc.Med Appoints Michelle Bowers as Vice President of Growth to Drive Strategic Expansion

SUSSEX, Wis., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuadMed, a nationally recognized provider of employer-sponsored healthcare solutions, today announced that Michelle Bowers has joined the company as Vice President of Growth, where she will lead strategic sales initiatives and support the next phase of the company's growth strategy.

Bowers brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, business development, and strategic growth, with a demonstrated history of helping employers, labor organizations, and communities improve healthcare access and outcomes. Throughout her career, she has partnered with large employers, health funds, brokers, and unions to develop innovative healthcare solutions that enhance the member experience, reduce unnecessary healthcare costs, and deliver measurable value for employees and their families.

"Growing our business deliberately remains a top strategic priority for QuadMed, and Michelle's deep industry expertise, proven leadership, and strong market relationships make her an exceptional addition to our team," said Lisa Ness, Chief Growth Officer at QuadMed. "Her experience helping organizations navigate complex healthcare challenges while advancing innovative care models aligns perfectly with our mission. As we continue to expand, we remain focused on helping employers and their members achieve better health outcomes while stretching healthcare dollars further through accessible, value-driven care."

Most recently, Bowers served at Premise Health, where she focused on expanding onsite advanced primary care and occupational health programs for large enterprise clients, public sector organizations, labor unions, and major manufacturing companies. Her experience also includes contributing to federal wellness initiatives in Washington, D.C., establishing broker advisory boards, and cultivating strategic partnerships across the healthcare and benefits ecosystem.

Known for her relationship-driven approach and strategic vision, Bowers has built a reputation for helping organizations identify and implement solutions that improve healthcare quality, accessibility, and affordability.

"QuadMed has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative healthcare solutions that create meaningful value for employers and their members," said Bowers. "I'm excited to join an organization so deeply committed to improving health outcomes and transforming the healthcare experience. I look forward to helping expand QuadMed's impact and reach."

Outside of her professional career, Bowers is a dedicated mother of sons and enjoys biking, ocean sports, reading, and wellness-focused activities. She is passionate about helping others and brings that same commitment and energy to her work.

For more information about QuadMed, visit www.quadmedical.com.

About QuadMed
QuadMed, LLC, a subsidiary of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), is a healthcare experience company that partners with employers across the country to provide direct access to whole-person care for employees and families. For over 30 years, employers have trusted QuadMed to improve health, enhance productivity, and reduce costs. Family-controlled, physician-led, and committed to doing the right thing, QuadMed delivers value-driven solutions - including primary care, occupational health, behavioral health, physical therapy, and wellness coaching - that empower employees and create healthier, more productive workplaces. Learn more at quadmedical.com.

About Quad
Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients. For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

Media Contact
Marli Grossman
VP of Marketing, QuadMed
716-380-3708
[email protected]

SOURCE QuadMed

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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