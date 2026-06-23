Fluence Advances Smartstack Energy Storage Platform with High-Density 10 MWh System

New system builds on Smartstack's modular architecture, delivering industry-leading site-level density

ARLINGTON, Va., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, today introduced Smartstack 10 MWh, the latest expansion of its Smartstack platform. The new 10 MWh system joins the existing 7.5 MWh, expanding the platform's capacity options to meet evolving, mission-critical project needs.

As the latest evolution of Fluence's scalable, standardized platform, this new system delivers expanded capacity and industry-leading site-level density while maintaining the electrical architecture, footprint, and deployment model customers rely on across the Smartstack platform. Through an evolved pod design, the system increases capacity without expanding its physical footprint, achieving a core site-level energy density of ~680 MWh/acre (168 kWh/m²), positioning the system among the most density-competitive grid-scale storage solutions available in the market.

Safety remains foundational to the Smartstack architecture. Smartstack 10 MWh has successfully completed Large-Scale Fire Testing (LSFT), and its compartmentalized design limits thermal exposure, reinforcing containment and risk mitigation across the platform.

"Smartstack was built as a platform, and the 10 MWh system shows why that matters," said Peter Williams, SVP and Chief Product and Supply Chain Officer, Fluence. "As battery technology, supply chains, and local content requirements continue to evolve, customers need storage systems that can adapt without redesigning projects from the ground up. With Smartstack, Fluence delivers a scalable architecture-more capacity in less space, with the performance, safety, and service model they expect."

The release marks another milestone for Smartstack as a future-ready, configurable platform. In a market where cell chemistries and local content regulations shift rapidly, standardizing balance-of-plant infrastructure allows customers to adopt newer, higher-capacity components without resetting development cycles or introducing execution risk-a critical advantage for independent power producers, utilities, and data center developers where maximizing capacity on limited land is a primary barrier to project viability. Smartstack 10 MWh helps customers maximize site ROI, improving land use and reducing balance-of-plant costs up to 40% versus standard DC blocks.

To support long-term economic performance, Smartstack and Fluence OS are engineered as a unified hardware-software platform, enabling advanced controls, system-level optimization, and portfolio visibility. Fluence's 99.3% availability across reviewed fleets of 50 MW and above, per an independent review, provides the contractual confidence mission-critical deployments require.

Smartstack is commercially available for grid-scale applications worldwide, offering 2-, 4-, 6-, and 8-hour storage durations.

About Fluence?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid, from powering the next generation of AI-driven data centers to unlocking the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated performance of Smartstack 10MWh, potential impact of Smartstack 10MWh on customers, including on customer ROI, land use, and costs, Fluence's product strategy, and other statements regarding beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans, and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "possible," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "commits", "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, changes to the regulatory environment in the United States, changes in component costs or component availability, unforeseen circumstances outside of Fluence's control which may cause Smartstack 10MWh to not perform as anticipated, and such factors set forth under Item 1A."Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 25, 2025, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Media Contact

Shayla Ebsen, Director of Communications

Email: media.corporate@fluenceenergy.com

Phone: +1 (605) 645-7486

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Chris Shelton, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability

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