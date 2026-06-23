Go-To-Market and Revenue Operations Veteran to Lead Global Sales and Customer Success Organizations into the Next Phase of Growth

Airship, the mobile-first customer experience company, today announced the appointment of Laura Zwahlen as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Zwahlen will oversee all global revenue-generating activities, driving the alignment, execution, and strategy across Airship's sales, account management, and customer success teams to accelerate the company's market leadership and customer impact. She will report directly to CEO Brett Caine.

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Laura Zwahlen, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Airship

Zwahlen brings more than 20 years of go-to-market and revenue leadership experience, with a proven track record of guiding technology organizations through rapid growth, strategic acquisitions, and public offerings. Previously, she served as CRO at NextRoll (the parent company of AdRoll and AdRoll ABM) where she led global revenue teams and drove initiatives centered on sustainable growth, operational excellence, and organizational effectiveness. Prior to NextRoll, Zwahlen spent nearly a decade in vital revenue leadership roles at LiveRamp and TrialPay (acquired by Visa), where she helped orchestrate massive commercial scale and navigate complex market transformations.

"Laura brings the kind of GTM rigor that matches where Airship is heading. She sees revenue as a system, not a silo, and that mindset is going to accelerate how we deliver value for brands around the world," said Brett Caine, CEO of Airship.

"Airship has built an incredible reputation as the pioneer and leader in the mobile space, helping the world's most recognizable brands build lasting customer loyalty and accelerate revenue growth," said Laura Zwahlen, CRO, Airship. "I am incredibly energized to join this talented team. My passion lies in building high-performing, customer-centric revenue organizations that operate seamlessly. I look forward to working across the entire Airship ecosystem to deliver exceptional value to our customers, and capture the massive market opportunity ahead of us."

ABOUT AIRSHIP

Airship is the only mobile-first customer experience platform delivering the first live, purpose-built AI Agent Fleet for CX. For over 15 years, Airship has pioneered mobile innovation-from inventing the first push notification, the first mobile boarding pass, the first live activity, and now the first intelligent agent fleet. Thousands of top global brands trust Airship to deliver unified cross-channel experiences and orchestrated journeys that drive measurable results at scale.

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