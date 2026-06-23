Myriad Genetics, Inc.: Myriad Genetics Expands Availability of Precise MRD for Colorectal, Renal and Breast Cancers, Supported by New Publication

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announces expanded availability of Precise MRD, broadening availability to patients undergoing treatment and surveillance for breast, colorectal and renal cancers. More than 6 million individuals are living with these cancers in the U.S., representing a significant expansion in access to Myriad's ultrasensitive Precise MRD test1-

Precise MRD is a next-generation, ultrasensitive, whole-genome sequencing-based assay that generates a personalized panel for each patient by tracking up to 1,000 variants. The test provides clinicians with a dynamic and quantitative molecular view of their patient's disease status across the cancer care continuum, from neoadjuvant therapy through post-surgical assessment and long-term surveillance. Its ultrasensitive design enables robust detection of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) even in low-shedding tumors, delivering consistent performance across a range of disease settings2-

"Expanding Precise MRD into breast, colorectal and renal cancers marks a significant step forward in our broader precision oncology strategy," said Brian Donnelly, Chief Commercial Officer, Myriad Genetics. "In a single, easy-to-read report, Precise MRD delivers ultrasensitive ctDNA detection and longitudinal insights, along with the clinical interpretation support clinicians need to help guide treatment and surveillance decisions. As we continue to expand across tumor types and build clinical evidence, we believe Precise MRD will play an increasingly central role in managing cancer care."

MONITOR-Breast publication adds to growing evidence for Precise MRD

Myriad Genetics also announces the publication of results from the prospective, multi-center MONITOR-Breast study in Future Oncology, further supporting the clinical validity of Precise MRD in breast cancer. The study demonstrates that ultrasensitive ctDNA monitoring during neoadjuvant therapy provided real-time insight into treatment response and helped identify patients at increased risk for residual disease.

"MONITOR-Breast highlights the strength of a whole-genome, tumor-informed approach to MRD detection," said Dale Muzzey, Chief Scientific Officer, Myriad Genetics. "Precise MRD enables ultrasensitive ctDNA detection and longitudinal disease monitoring that captures dynamic treatment response. The ability to identify additional at-risk patients through frequent sampling, beyond a single timepoint assessment, demonstrates the importance of molecular monitoring in improving risk stratification and guiding clinical decision-making."

The study evaluated 154 patients with Stage I-III breast cancer across all molecular subtypes, analyzing 949 plasma samples collected longitudinally throughout treatment using Precise MRD to assess ctDNA status. Key findings include:

High baseline detection rates: ctDNA was detected in 93% of patients at baseline, including 20% at ultrasensitive levels below 100 parts per million (PPM).

Strong prediction of treatment response: Precise MRD predicted pathological complete response (pCR) with 100% specificity.

Post-treatment prognostic value: Patients who were ctDNA positive at the end of neoadjuvant therapy (NAT) were 47 times more likely to remain ctDNA positive after surgery.

Distinct response patterns through longitudinal testing: 78% of patients demonstrated sustained ctDNA clearance and were significantly more likely to achieve pCR. 22% showed persistent or intermittent positivity, identifying a population at elevated risk of worse outcomes. Longitudinal testing identified 44% more patients who were at risk for residual disease than testing at the post-NAT timepoint alone.



These findings add to the growing body of evidence supporting serial ctDNA monitoring throughout treatment to help clinicians personalize care decisions.

Supporting care across the cancer continuum

Precise MRD is designed for use across key points in patient cancer care, including neoadjuvant monitoring, post-surgical assessment and surveillance. It integrates into existing oncology workflows across academic and community settings and interested healthcare providers can learn more here.

About Precise MRD

The Precise MRD Test is an ultrasensitive assay that quantifies tumor levels as the patient traverses the care continuum. Built on whole-genome sequencing of tumor tissue, the test creates a unique panel of up to 1,000 patient-specific variants to measure ctDNA at ultrasensitive levels, while minimizing false positives. Precise MRD results can identify residual disease to provide prognostic information that can be used for risk stratification, track response to therapy and monitor for early signs of disease recurrence. Learn more at myriad.com/oncology/precise-mrd-test/.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's expectations for expansion of the Precise MRD test across tumor types and the potential role of Precise MRD in managing cancer care. These "forward-looking statements" are management's expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

References:

1NIH National Cancer Institute. Cancer Stat Facts. Accessed June 18, 2026.

2Hashimoto T, Kobayashi S, Oki, E, et al. Prognostic impact of MRD positivity at ultra-sensitive ctDNA levels using a WGS-based personalized assay: A pan-cancer analysis from MONSTAR-SCREEN-3. J Clin Oncol. 2026; 44(16): 3044.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com