The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Announces Partnership With JCPenney

TAF Families Eligible To Receive 30% Off JCPenney Purchases

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / The Assistance Fund (TAF), an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced a national partnership with JCPenney that will provide members of the TAF community with exclusive savings on apparel, home goods, accessories, and more.

Through the partnership, patients receive an exclusive online and in-store coupon that provides a deep discount and delivers maximum value on original, regular, and sale-priced apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, bedding, bath, rugs, and curtains, valid through Aug. 31, 2027.

"Since our founding in 1902, JCPenney has been building positive relationships with mission-driven organizations," said Colton Bolton, Manager of B2B for JCPenney. "Our new partnership with The Assistance Fund demonstrates our commitment to supporting the TAF patient community in Central Florida and around the country."

"At The Assistance Fund, we understand that the financial burden of a serious illness extends far beyond medical bills," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "We are grateful to JCPenney for partnering with us to provide additional support to our community. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping families manage everyday expenses so they can focus on what matters most-their health and well-being."

To learn more about ways to support The Assistance Fund's programs and services, visit TAFcares.org/donors or email TAFgiving@TAFcares.org to connect with a member of our Philanthropy Department.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website TAFcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages nearly 110 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 260,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit TAFcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley

Senior Director of Communications

Communications@TAFcares.org

SOURCE: The Assistance Fund (TAF)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-assistance-fund-announces-partnership-with-jcpenney-1178113