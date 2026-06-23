The International Insurance Society (IIS) is proud to announce the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow class of 2026, a distinguished global collective of emerging insurance executives. Select participants will share their insights at the 62nd Global Insurance Forum (GIF), taking place Nov. 15-16, 2026, at the Lloyd's Building in London, U.K.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a global leader in life and health reinsurance, continues its long-standing role as Gold Partner and sponsor of the Leaders of Tomorrow. The program supports the growth and development of rising insurance professionals by pairing them with senior executive mentors. Together, they address key strategic issues and foster collaboration among a network of global peers.

"The RGA Leaders of Tomorrow program helps prepare promising talent to lead the future of insurance," said Josh Landau, President of the IIS. "Through our longstanding partnership with RGA, we are creating opportunities for mentorship, collaboration, and professional growth that strengthen both individuals and the industry as a whole. This program reflects our shared belief that investing in future leaders is essential to driving innovation and ensuring the industry's continued success."

"RGA's support of the Leaders of Tomorrow Program reflects our deep commitment to developing the next generation of insurance leaders," added Tony Cheng, President and Chief Executive Officer of RGA. "By connecting participants with experienced mentors, valuable peer networks, and meaningful industry perspectives, the program helps strengthen their leadership capabilities and broaden their impact. We're proud to support these talented professionals as they prepare to shape the future of our industry."

Within the program, each mentee conducts research and presents an original paper. Based on their research and paper, one outstanding program participant is recognized with the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow Award, and select mentees will be featured on a special panel discussion entitled "RGA Leaders of Tomorrow: Next Generation Leadership."

Beyond the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow, the 2026 Global Insurance Forum will explore the theme Turning Volatility Into Value

Additional panel sessions include the following:

The CEO Imperative: Managing Volatility as Strategy

AI at Scale: From Experimentation to Enterprise Advantage

The New Capital Playbook for Insurers

Anchoring the Balance Sheet: Unlocking Value Through Pension Risk Transfer

Modernization That Matters: Innovating for Stability in a Volatile World

Global Innovation Awards Panel: Driving Change Through Innovation

For more information on the Global Insurance Forum and to register, visit https://www.theglobalinsuranceforum.org.

RGA Leaders of Tomorrow Class of 2026



Mentees

Mentors





Allison Long

Assistant Vice President, Social Impact Strategy Performance

Sun Life

Matt Battersby

Senior Vice President, Global Head of Research Development

RGA





Sam Chesterton

Vice President, Business Development, EMEA

RGA

Ditte Deschars

Chair EMEA

Gallagher Re





Roy Wang

Head of Agency Digitalization Innovation

AIA Group

Clemens Philippi

Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Officer, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Chief Executive Officer

MSIG Asia





Malik Abbasi-Antoine

Chief Market Development Officer, Europe Regional Manager Western Europe Country Manager France

Lloyd's





Dermot Corry

President and Chief Executive Officer

Milliman





Leonie Schlichthärle Divisional Director, EMEA

Gallagher Re

Stephanie Fadous

Chief Actuary

Manulife





Kelly Hayes

Assistant Vice President

MSIG USA

Chris Wei

Executive Vice President and Chief Client Innovation Officer

Sun Life





Jubei Shindo

Executive Vice President of Finance, Risk Management Accounting Research

DLI North America Inc.





Wole Oshin

Founder and Group Managing Director

Custodian Investment Plc





Alexis Gerbeau

Chief Financial Officer, Manulife Canada Head of Manulife Quebec

Manulife





Satoshi Takemoto

Managing Executive Officer of Daiichi Life Group, President and CEO of Daiichi Life North America, Inc., and Director of Protective Life Corporation

DLI North America Inc.





Olaoluwa Olaopa

Head, Actuarial Services

Custodian Life Assurance

Dawn Miller

Chief Commercial Officer, Lloyd's CEO, Lloyd's Americas







Ivan Wan

Head of Corporate Actuarial

HSBC Life (International) Ltd.





Fisher Zhang

Regional Chief Executive of Mainland China, Korea and Vietnam

AIA Group





Charlotte Halkett

Principal and UK Head of P&C Insurtech

Milliman

Edward Moncreiffe

Chief Executive Officer, Insurance

HSBC Group





About International Insurance Society

IIS is a not-for-profit organization that brings together insurance and risk management professionals from around the world. Insurance helps businesses thrive, communities grow, and people overcome hardship. The mission is simple: by providing education, recognizing excellence, and supporting career growth, the IIS works to foster a global community that can protect and empower society for generations to come. IIS is affiliated with The Institutes.

About The Institutes

The Institutes are a not-for-profit comprised of diverse affiliates that educate, elevate, and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through products and services offered by The Institutes' 21 affiliated business units, people and organizations are empowered to help those in need with a focus on understanding, predicting, and preventing losses to create a more resilient world.

The Institutes is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA is today one of the world's largest and most respected reinsurers and remains guided by a powerful purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. As a global capabilities and solutions leader, RGA empowers partners through bold innovation, relentless execution, and dedicated client focus all directed toward creating sustainable long-term value. RGA has approximately $4.3 trillion of life reinsurance in force and total assets of $164.1 billion as of March 31, 2026. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, please visit rgare.com or follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook. Investors can learn more at investor.rgare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260623418185/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pete Howard

Head of the International Insurance Society

howard@theinstitutes.org