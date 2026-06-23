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New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie"), announced today that pursuant to the trust indenture governing its 3.677% Series F Senior Unsecured Notes due August 26, 2026 (the "Series F Notes"), it has issued a notice of redemption to the registered holders of its Series F Notes. The outstanding $200 million aggregate principal amount of these Notes will be redeemed, at par plus accrued interest, in full on July 8, 2026 (the "Redemption Date") following the closing of the Series N Notes offering.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at March 31, 2026, our portfolio contains 310 properties comprising approximately 19.4 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

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Source: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust