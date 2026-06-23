Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Boba Mint Holdings Inc. (CSE: TNJ) ("TNJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of HeatCheck Gaming, the Company's dedicated casino game division focused on developing premium slot machines and other casino games for Stake, one of the world's largest online casinos.

HeatCheck Gaming will leverage the recently introduced Stake Engine platform, launched in April 2026, which enables independent gaming studios to publish games directly onto the Stake.com casino. Unlike traditional online casino operators, HeatCheck will not accept player wagers or assume gambling risk. Instead, the Company will focus entirely on developing and publishing entertaining games while participating in a revenue-sharing model based on the performance of its titles.

Under the Stake Engine model, game publishers receive monthly payments equal to 10% of the gross gaming revenue generated by their games. Publishers are not responsible for player winnings exceeding earnings and therefore are not exposed to downside gambling risk. This creates a highly scalable and capital-light business model, allowing HeatCheck to focus on what it does best: building great games.

"We are extremely excited about the opportunity to launch our games directly on Stake, one of the world's largest online casinos," said Andrew Shore, Chief Executive Officer of Boba Mint Holdings. "This is an important milestone for the company as we continue executing our vision of building great products across casino gaming, mobile applications and web3."

HeatCheck's first title, Unicorn Derby, has been completed and is expected to launch on Stake in the coming days. The game features a unique fantasy racing theme and innovative multiplier mechanics designed to deliver a highly entertaining experience for players. HeatCheck intends to build a curated portfolio of premium titles and expand into additional casino game formats over time.

The launch of HeatCheck Gaming represents another step in Boba Mint's strategy of building businesses at the intersection of gaming, media, creators and online entertainment. By combining compelling game design with the scale and infrastructure provided by Stake, HeatCheck aims to establish itself as a leading independent game studio within the rapidly growing online casino industry.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is a blockchain gaming and digital innovation company that develops and invests, directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary WERD Studios, in consumer apps and blockchain projects that blend advanced technology, gamification, and real-world utility. The company's mission is to build engaging products that people love using every day while creating meaningful, long-term value.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Boba's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Such statements include those relating to game development and the Company's expectations and plans. Although Boba believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the blockchain sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mobile video game industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Boba to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Boba' Form 2A Listing Statement dated April 19, 2024 which is available on Boba's profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca and on the CSE website at https://thecse.com/listings/boba-mint-holdings- ltd/.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

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Source: Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.