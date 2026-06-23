BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Announces Closing of Non-brokered Private Placement of Units Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption

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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. (CSNX:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT) (the "Company" or "BioNxt") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "LIFEOffering") of units of the Company ("Units") pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. Pursuant to the LIFE Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 6,060,606 Units at a price of $0.33 per Unit for maximum gross proceeds of $1,999,999.98. The securities issued under the LIFE Offering are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.50 per Warrant Share until the date that is twenty-four (24) months from the closing date of the LIFE Offering.

In connection with the closing of the LIFE Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $120,000 and issued an aggregate of 363,636 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to an eligible arm's length finder. The Finder's Warrants are exercisable into one Share at a price of $0.50 per Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the LIFE Offering for conducting its European research and development and operations and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Debenture Extension

The Company also wishes to provide an update to its previously announced extension of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), as initially disclosed in the press release of the Company dated June 10, 2026. The extension of the Debentures is still ongoing and the Company anticipates such closing to occur on or around July 10, 2026, subject to receipt of all necessary corporate approvals.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity. With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide. BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3.

For more Company information, please visit https://bionxt.com/ or review its profiles on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website, www.thecse.com.

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Email: info@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 604-250-6162

THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THIS NEWS RELEASE HAVE NOT BEEN, NOR WILL THEY BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT"), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS ABSENT U.S. REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE U.S. REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OF SECURITIES, NOR A SOLICITATION FOR OFFERS TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, NOR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. ("UNITED STATES" AND "U.S. PERSON" ARE AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT).

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the use of proceeds of the LIFE Offering and the anticipated closing date of the extension of the Debentures. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, the development and advancement of Company's European operations, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bionxt-announces-closing-of-non-brokered-private-placement-of-units-p-1181202