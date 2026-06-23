Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of $500 Million of 6.693% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes Due 2037

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited ("Enstar") today announced the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.693% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2037 (the "Notes"). The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Enstar intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the purchase of the 5.500% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes due 2042 issued by Enstar's wholly owned subsidiary, Enstar Finance LLC, that Enstar guarantees on a junior subordinated basis (the "2042 Junior Subordinated Notes"), that are validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the tender offer announced on June 22, 2026. Enstar intends to use any remaining net proceeds from this offering to redeem additional 2042 Junior Subordinated Notes during future par call periods for such notes and for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, funding for acquisitions, working capital and other business opportunities.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Enstar

Enstar is a global insurance and reinsurance group providing leading retrospective and specialist underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies across Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Australia. With over $21.7 billion in total assets, $5.6 billion in shareholders' equity (as of 31 December, 2025), and more than 130 transactions completed since formation, Enstar has a proven record of pioneering innovative re/insurance solutions. The Group's financial strength is supported by "A" ratings from AM Best and S&P for its flagship reinsurer, Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited. Enstar is privately owned and supported by investment vehicles managed by affiliates of Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

For Media: Jenna Kerr (communications@enstargroup.com) or FTI Consulting (Enstar@fticonsulting.com)

Enstar Group Limited