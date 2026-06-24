Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Engages Nanosoft Polymers to Advance Polymer and Drug Delivery Development for ONC010

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Onco-Innovations Limited (NEO:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H,WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement with Nanosoft Polymers ("Nanosoft"), a specialized polymer engineering and drug delivery company, to support the continued development of ONC010, the Company's lead nanoparticle-formulated Polynucleotide Kinase Phosphatase ("PNKP") inhibitor.

Under the agreement, Nanosoft will provide polymer process development, analytical characterization, scale-up support, formulation optimization, and technology transfer services for Onco's proprietary PEO-PBCL polymer platform. The work is intended to strengthen the manufacturing and formulation foundation of ONC010 as research and development efforts advance through IND-enabling development and preparation for future clinical studies.

The engagement reflects Onco's strategy of leveraging best-in-class external expertise across critical development disciplines. Nanosoft brings extensive experience in polymer synthesis, nanoparticle drug delivery systems, process optimization, analytical characterization, and scalable manufacturing approaches for therapeutic applications.

The program will focus on establishing a robust, reproducible, and scalable polymer manufacturing process while enhancing analytical methods and quality controls necessary to support future manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical development activities. Nanosoft will also support process scale-up and technology transfer initiatives designed to facilitate future GMP manufacturing and commercial development opportunities.

Importantly, Nanosoft's work will complement ongoing chemistry, manufacturing and controls ("CMC") activities being conducted by Dalton Pharma Services and preclinical development activities being conducted by Nucro-Technics. Together, these organizations form a growing development ecosystem supporting the advancement of ONC010 toward First-in-Human clinical evaluation.

"The engagement of Nanosoft represents an important enhancement to the ONC010 development program. Polymer engineering and nanoparticle formulation are foundational components of our technology platform, and Nanosoft's specialized expertise is expected to strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and plans, support future GMP readiness, and help position ONC010 for potential clinical development. We believe this collaboration further de-risks the program while enhancing our long-term development and commercialization pathway," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, Chief Executive Officer of Onco-Innovations.

"The successful development of nanoparticle-based therapeutics requires deep expertise in polymer science, formulation development, and process scalability. Nanosoft's capabilities complement our existing development partners and will help strengthen the technical and manufacturing framework supporting ONC010 as we advance toward clinical translation," stated Dr. Islam Mohamed, Chief Medical Officer of Onco-Innovations,

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

About Nanosoft Polymers

Nanosoft Polymers is a biotechnology-focused polymer manufacturer based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, specializing in functional polymers and copolymers for drug delivery, diagnostics and therapeutic applications. The company's expertise includes polymer synthesis and functionalization, nanoparticle fabrication, surface modification and custom synthesis of reactive oligomers and polymers across a broad range of molecular weights.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Company's research and development plans, business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts, including in relation to the anticipated benefits of the relationship with Nanosoft, and its future research and development plans. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully integrate Nanosoft's services into the Company's development program, the results of research and development activities, the availability of financing, the ability to maintain contractual and commercial relationships, the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals, risks relating to clinical development and commercialization, and general economic, market and industry conditions.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those discussed in the Company's public disclosure record. In particular, the Company may not be able to derive any benefit from its relationship with Nanosoft, and may not be able to carry out its research and development plans for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, the failure to receive regulatory approvals, the failure to maintain contractual relations, delays in development timelines, adverse results from research activities, or the failure to obtain financing and retain key personnel.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onco-innovations-engages-nanosoft-polymers-to-advance-polymer-and-dru-1181208