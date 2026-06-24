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WKN: A14SPA | ISIN: US38911N2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GD8A
Tradegate
23.06.26 | 12:44
59,00 Euro
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60,0062,5023.06.
60,5062,5023.06.
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 06:06 Uhr
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Gravity Game Hub Launches Exclusive Gatchaman Collaboration Across Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Hub (GGH) is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever collaboration between the mobile idle RPG Ragnarok Idle Adventure PLUS and the legendary anime franchise Gatchaman. Running from June 24 to July 9, 2026, this limited-time crossover event brings exclusive themed content, exciting challenges, and unique rewards inspired by the iconic heroes of Gatchaman.

"We are excited to bring Gatchaman, one of the most iconic anime franchises in history, into the world of Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus. This collaboration allows us to connect two beloved universes that have inspired generations of fans across Asia and beyond. Through exclusive characters, events, and rewards, we hope to deliver a memorable experience that celebrates both the adventurous spirit of Ragnarok and the heroic legacy of Gatchaman. We sincerely thank our players for their continued support and look forward to sharing this special journey together," said Harry Choi, President Director, Gravity Game Hub Pte. Ltd.

Exclusive In-Game Content and Rewards

Throughout the event period, players can participate in a variety of special activities, including Daily Log-In Events, Airship Intercept, War Territory, Daily Reward Boosts, and the Cross-Server Dojo. By completing these activities, players can collect event-exclusive currency and exchange it for premium collaboration rewards, including:

  • Exclusive Collaboration Pet: Joe the Condor
  • Special Collaboration Red Card
  • Exclusive Event Title
  • Limited Avatar Frame

Phase 2: Science Ninja Team Event

Starting July 2, players can enjoy an additional collaboration chapter, Science Ninja Team, featuring a themed portal exploration mini-game, cross-server leaderboard competition, and a special roulette event.

Participants will have the opportunity to obtain another exclusive collaboration pet, Jinpei the Swallow, alongside various in-game rewards. Dedicated Skill Comprehension Events for the collaboration pets will also be available, providing valuable upgrade materials, Pet Item Copy, GP, Zeny, and Pet EXP to help players strengthen their companions.

The Ragnarok Idle Adventure PLUS x Gatchaman collaboration update is now available on iOS and Android devices. Players can find full event details and patch notes through the game's official community channels.

About Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus

Genre: Idle RPG
Platform: Mobile (Android & IOS)
Website: https://roidle.gnjoy.asia
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ROIdleAdventure
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roidleadventureplus
Discord: https://discord.gg/roidleadventureplus

About Gravity Game Hub

Founded in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd. is a publisher and developer of online and mobile games, committed to delivering high-quality entertainment experiences and building thriving gaming communities throughout Southeast Asia and beyond.

About Tatsunoko Production

Founded in 1962, Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd. is a renowned Japanese animation studio and the creator of iconic franchises such as Science Ninja Team Gatchaman, Casshan, Hurricane Polymar, and Tekkaman. The company continues to expand the global reach of its beloved IPs through animation, licensing, and entertainment partnerships.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2998725/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gravity-game-hub-launches-exclusive-gatchaman-collaboration-across-ragnarok-idle-adventure-plus-302808561.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.