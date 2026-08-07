GRAVITY Co., Ltd.: 6-K GRAVITY Second QUARTER 2026 RESULT and Business Update

Seoul, Korea, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ("Gravity" or "Company"), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.
SECOND QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS
•Total revenues were KRW 161,884 million (US$ 104,524 thousand), remaining flat from the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 ("QoQ") and a 5.2% decrease from the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 ("YoY").
•Operating profit was KRW 27,582 million (US$ 17,810 thousand), representing a 10.5% decrease QoQ and a 40.2% increase YoY.
•Profit before income tax expense was KRW 32,470 million (US$ 20,966 thousand), representing a 15.3% decrease QoQ and a 73.6% increase YoY.
•Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 24,341 million (US$ 15,717 thousand), representing a 17.2% decrease QoQ and an 83.8% increase YoY.
REVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenues
Online game revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were KRW 29,660 million (US$ 19,151 thousand), representing a 14.5% increase QoQ from KRW 25,906 million and a 35.0% increase YoY from KRW 21,971 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan. The increase YoY was mainly due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenue from Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America.
Mobile game revenues were KRW 128,611 million (US$ 83,040 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 3.2% decrease QoQ from KRW 132,800 million and a 10.7% decrease YoY from KRW 144,003 million. The decrease QoQ was resulted by decreased revenues from Ragnarok: The New World in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Ragnarok: Twilight in Southeast Asia and Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from Ragnarok Origin Classic in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia. The decrease YoY was mainly due to decreased revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus and Ragnarok Origin. This decrease was partially offset by initial revenues from Ragnarok: The New World launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on January 15, 2026 and Ragnarok Origin Classic launched in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia on March 26, 2026.
Other revenues were KRW 3,613 million (US$ 2,333 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 13.9% increase QoQ from KRW 3,172 million and a 24.2% decrease YoY from KRW 4,766 million.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was KRW 109,541 million (US$ 70,727 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 0.6% decrease QoQ from KRW 110,224 million and a 3.9% decrease YoY from KRW 114,006 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased salaries. The decrease YoY was primarily due to decreased commissions paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia, and outsourcing fee.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were KRW 24,761 million (US$ 15,987 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026, representing an 18.9% increase QoQ from KRW 20,824 million and a 33.2% decrease YoY from KRW 37,064 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased research and development expenses and salaries- The decrease YoY was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America, Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World in Japan and Ragnarok: Back to Glory in Korea.
Profit Before Income Tax Expense
Profit before income tax expense was KRW 32,470 million (US$ 20,966 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 38,325 million for the first quarter of 2026 and profit before income tax expense
of KRW 18,706 million for the second quarter of 2025.
Net Profit
As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 24,341 million (US$ 15,717 thousand) for the second quarter of 2026 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 29,394 million for the first quarter of 2026 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 13,245 million for the second quarter of 2025.
Liquidity
The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 649,231 million (US$ 419,189 thousand) as of June 30, 2026.
Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,548.78 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2026 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES
Ragnarok Online IP-based Games
- Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game
Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2 officially received an ISBN from Chinese government on July 23, 2026.
- Ragnarok: Twilight Global, an Idle MMORPG Mobile game
Ragnarok: Twilight Global was officially launched in Europe and North, Central and South America on June 4, 2026.
- Ragnarok: Rebirth, a 3D MMORPG Mobile game
Ragnarok: Rebirth was officially launched in Vietnam on July 9, 2026 and in Brazil on July 16, 2026.
- Ragnarok: Rebirth Global, a 3D MMORPG Mobile game
Ragnarok: Rebirth Global was officially launched in North, Central and South America (except Brazil) on July 16, 2026.
- Ragnarok: The New World, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game
Ragnarok: The New World was officially launched in Southeast Asia (except Vietnam) on July 16, 2026, and is preparing for its launch in Global (except certain regions).
- Ragnarok M: Classic, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game
Ragnarok M: Classic was officially launched in Korea on July 16, 2026.
- Ragnarok Origin Classic, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game
Ragnarok Origin Classic was officially launched in North, Central and South America on July 23, 2026.
- Ragnarok Zero: Global, an MMORPG PC game
Ragnarok Zero: Global will be launched in Southeast Asia, Europe and Oceania on August 18, 2026, and plans to be launched in North and South America in the fourth quarter of 2026.
- Ragnarok Online Plus, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game
Ragnarok Online Plus will be launched in Korea in the second half of 2026.
- Ragnarok: Midgard Senki, a 2D MMORPG Mobile and PC game
Ragnarok: Midgard Senki will be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second half of 2026, and is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia and Korea.
- Ragnarok Adventures, a Vertical Idle MMORPG Mobile game
Ragnarok Adventures will be launched in Japan in the second half of 2026.
- Ragnarok Online 3, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game
Ragnarok Online 3 is underway for its launch in China and Global within 2027.
- Ragnarok Abyss, an MMOARPG Mobile and PC game
Ragnarok Abyss will be launched in China in the first half of 2027, followed by launches in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia within 2027. Preparation for its launch in Korea is underway.
Other IP-based Games
- Requiem M, an MMORPG Mobile game
Requiem M was officially launched in Korea on June 30, 2026.
- Dragonica Landverse, an Action Adventure MMORPG Blockchain PC game
Dragonica Landverse was officially launched in Thailand on July 17, 2026.
- Hashire HEBEREKE: EX, a Racing and Remake Console and PC game
Hashire HEBEREKE: EX will be launched in Global on September 3, 2026.
- GALVATEIN: Adventure's Guild, a Simulation Console and PC game
GALVATEIN: Adventure's Guild will be launched in Global on September 22, 2026.
- Jaleco Arcade Collection, a Retro Console and PC game
Jaleco Arcade Collection will be launched in Global in the fourth quarter of 2026.
- LIGHT ODYSSEY, a Boss Rush Action and Soul-like Console and PC game
LIGHT ODYSSEY will be launched in Global in the fourth quarter of 2026.
- Final Knight, an Action RPG Console and PC game
Final Knight will be launched in Global within 2027.
Expansion of Ragnarok IP-business
Ragnarok Monsters Magic Rush! animation, comprising 50 episodes, premiered on the Cartoon Network Korea TV channel on May 6, 2026, and was subsequently selected as one of the channel's Top 10 programs based on viewership after its premiere.
Our New Joint Ventures
Gravity Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries have completed the establishment of a joint venture in Indonesia, and plan to establish joint ventures in Thailand and two other countries. The Company aims to expand into new business areas by developing a global UGC(User Generated Content) platform and an HTML5 gaming platform, and launching an outsourcing business.
Investor Presentation
Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company's recent business updates, results of the second quarter in 2026 and Gravity's business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company's website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.
About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------
Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.
Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe", "project," or "continue" or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.
Contact:
Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr
Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Jimin Park
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800
GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)
|As of
|31-Dec-25
|30-Jun-26
|KRW
|US$
|KRW
|US$
|(audited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|203,599
|131,458
|210,058
|135,628
|Short-term financial instruments
|415,034
|267,975
|439,173
|283,561
|Accounts receivable, net
|56,318
|36,363
|76,380
|49,316
|Other receivables, net
|2,904
|1,875
|1,175
|759
|Prepaid expenses
|13,766
|8,888
|24,578
|15,869
|Other current financial assets
|4,333
|2,798
|5,461
|3,526
|Other current assets
|2,559
|1,652
|2,087
|1,348
|Total current assets
|698,513
|451,009
|758,912
|490,007
|Property and equipment, net
|10,770
|6,954
|8,960
|5,785
|Intangible assets, net
|7,157
|4,621
|5,469
|3,531
|Deferred tax assets
|7,209
|4,655
|6,830
|4,410
|Other non-current financial assets
|3,812
|2,461
|4,075
|2,631
|Other non-current assets
|15,201
|9,815
|30,829
|19,905
|Total assets
|742,662
|479,515
|815,075
|526,269
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|61,927
|39,984
|66,926
|43,212
|Deferred revenue
|21,501
|13,883
|21,651
|13,979
|Withholdings
|1,655
|1,069
|1,959
|1,265
|Accrued expense
|2,597
|1,677
|2,181
|1,408
|Income tax payable
|4,633
|2,991
|9,087
|5,867
|Other current liabilities
|3,718
|2,401
|3,598
|2,323
|Total current liabilities
|96,031
|62,005
|105,402
|68,054
|Long-term account payables
|623
|402
|623
|402
|Long-term deferred revenue
|410
|265
|1,859
|1,200
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,736
|1,121
|1,736
|1,121
|Other non-current liabilities
|6,496
|4,194
|5,172
|3,339
|Total liabilities
|105,296
|67,987
|114,792
|74,116
|Share capital
|3,474
|2,243
|3,474
|2,243
|Capital surplus
|26,979
|17,420
|26,979
|17,420
|Other components of equity
|25,523
|16,479
|34,697
|22,403
|Retained earnings
|580,882
|375,058
|634,617
|409,754
|Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company
|636,858
|411,200
|699,767
|451,820
|Non-controlling interest
|508
|328
|516
|333
|Total equity
|637,366
|411,528
|700,283
|452,153
|Total liabilities and equity
|742,662
|479,515
|815,075
|526,269
* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,548.78 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2026 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|31-Mar-26
|30-Jun-25
|30-Jun-26
|30-Jun-25
|30-Jun-26
|(KRW)
|(KRW)
|(KRW)
|(US$)
|(KRW)
|(KRW)
|(US$)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenues:
|Online games
|25,906
|21,971
|29,660
|19,151
|40,777
|55,566
|35,877
|Mobile games
|132,800
|144,003
|128,611
|83,040
|259,489
|261,411
|168,785
|Other revenue
|3,172
|4,766
|3,613
|2,333
|7,938
|6,785
|4,382
|Total net revenue
|161,878
|170,740
|161,884
|104,524
|308,204
|323,762
|209,044
|Cost of revenue
|110,224
|114,006
|109,541
|70,727
|201,464
|219,765
|141,896
|Gross profit
|51,654
|56,734
|52,343
|33,797
|106,740
|103,997
|67,148
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|19,609
|33,509
|21,131
|13,644
|55,368
|40,740
|26,305
|Research and development
|1,133
|3,291
|2,951
|1,905
|6,722
|4,084
|2,637
|Others, net
|82
|264
|679
|438
|250
|761
|491
|Total operating expenses
|20,824
|37,064
|24,761
|15,987
|62,340
|45,585
|29,433
|Operating profit
|30,830
|19,670
|27,582
|17,810
|44,400
|58,412
|37,715
|Finance income(costs):
|Finance income
|9,871
|2,651
|5,875
|3,793
|13,368
|15,746
|10,167
|Finance costs
|(2,376)
|(3,615)
|(987)
|(637)
|(10,612)
|(3,363)
|(2,171)
|Profit before income tax
|38,325
|18,706
|32,470
|20,966
|47,156
|70,795
|45,711
|Income tax expense
|8,934
|5,486
|8,123
|5,245
|11,858
|17,057
|11,013
|Profit for the year
|29,391
|13,220
|24,347
|15,721
|35,298
|53,738
|34,698
|Profit attributable to:
|Non-controlling interest
|(3)
|(25)
|6
|4
|15
|3
|2
|Owners of Parent company
|29,394
|13,245
|24,341
|15,717
|35,283
|53,735
|34,696
|Earnings per share
|- Basic and diluted
|4,230
|1,906
|3,503
|2.26
|5,077
|7,733
|4.99
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|- Basic and diluted
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|Earnings per ADS
|- Basic and diluted
|4,230
|1,906
|3,503
|2.26
|5,077
|7,733
|4.99
* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,548.78 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2026 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
(1) Each ADS represents one common share.