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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 08:10 Uhr
115 Leser
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Juniper Research Unveils Fintech & Payments Awards Winners for 2026

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Research is excited to announce the winners of the Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2026.

For over ten years, the Future Digital Awards have recognised the leaders and innovators transforming the digital banking, payments, and fintech ecosystems; drawing on Juniper Research's two decades of expertise, advising and revealing the industry's front-runners.

The winners are:

Fintech Leadership

Fintech & Payments Startup of the Year

  • Payrails (Platinum)

Fintech Leader of the Year

  • Amir Wain - Founder and CEO, at i2c Inc (Platinum)

Banking

Banking Innovation of the Year

  • Paymentology (Platinum)

Banking-as-a-Service Innovation

  • Flow Global (Platinum)
  • Digital Asset Clearing Service Limited (Gold)

Open Banking Innovation

  • YAXI (Platinum)

AI in Banking Innovation

  • Interface.ai (Platinum)
  • FintechOS (Gold)

Best Modern Card Issuing Platform

  • Thales D1 (Platinum)
  • FIS Payments One Debit (Gold)

Embedded Finance Innovation

  • Lendflow Automate (Platinum)
  • Confido Legal (Gold)

Financial Infrastructure

Stablecoin Innovation

  • Encryptus (Platinum)
  • MANSA (Gold)

Best B2B Payment Platform

  • Mastercard Virtual C-Suite (Platinum)
  • Thunes Business Payment (Gold)

Best Cross-border Payments Platform

  • Thunes Direct Global Network (Platinum)
  • TerraPay Xend (Gold)

Best A2A Payments Platform

  • IDEMIA Secure Transactions Tap to Pay by Account (Platinum)
  • Token.io: Pay by Bank Infrastructure (Gold)

Omnichannel Payments Platform of the Year

  • Alacriti Orbipay Payments Hub (Platinum)

Soft POS Innovation

  • Soft Space Fasstap (Platinum)
  • Pebl Collect (Gold)

Best Merchant Acquirer/Processor

  • 2Checkout Monetization Platform (Platinum)
  • Genome Business Payments Infrastructure Platform (Gold)

Payments

Agentic Commerce Innovation

  • Mastercard Verifiable Intent for Agentic Commerce (Platinum)
  • Visa Trusted Agent Protocol (Gold)

Payment Card Innovation

  • Blackhawk Network Tap to Pay Visa Gift Card (Platinum)
  • Paymentology (Gold)

Best Mobile Money Offering

  • Comviva Mobiquity Pay (Platinum)
  • Ericsson Fintech Platform (Gold)

Virtual Card Innovation

  • Conferma Connect Direct (Platinum)
  • SAP Taulia ERP-embedded Virtual Cards (Gold)

Best Digital Wallet Platform

  • PaysafeWallet (Platinum)
  • G+D Netcetera CloudPay (Gold)

Payment Innovation of the Year

  • Mastercard Virtual C-Suite (Platinum)

Payments Fraud

Banking Fraud Prevention

  • Indicio Proven (Platinum)
  • FraudNet (Gold)

eCommerce Fraud Prevention

  • IDEMIA Secure Transactions SRC Platform (Platinum)
  • LexisNexis ThreatMetrix (Gold)

Payments Fraud Prevention Innovation of the Year

  • LexisNexis Risk Solutions Payments Innovation Products (Platinum)

Best Network Tokenisation Solution

  • G+D Netcetera Fusion Platform (Platinum)
  • Thales Digital Commerce (Gold)

Best Chargeback Management Platform

  • Payrails Chargeback Management (Platinum)
  • Chargebacks911 (Gold)

IDEMIA Secures Dual Platinum Awards in Financial Infrastructure and Payments Fraud Categories

Anastasia Serikova, EVP of the Digital Payment Solutions Business Unit at IST said: "This recognition reaffirms our position as a global leader in independent tokenisation and secure commerce services, trusted by payment networks, wallet providers and issuers worldwide. From enabling one-click checkout for payment schemes to bringing account-based digital wallets into physical stores, IST provides the foundation for secure, tokenised and sovereign payment experiences, across all channels. These awards recognise the trust our customers place in us every day and the commitment of our teams, whose expertise, innovation and unwavering dedication make these achievements possible."

FIS Celebrates Gold Award for Best Modern Card Issuing Platform

"Being recognised by Juniper Research as the Gold Winner for Best Modern Card Issuing Platform reinforces what we're delivering for clients every day - Payments One Debit brings the scale, speed, and intelligence issuers need to compete," said Jim Johnson, Co-president, Banking Solutions, FIS. "As AI continues to reshape how consumers engage with their money, the strength of the issuing platform behind it becomes critical."

Paysafe Clinches Platinum Award for Best Digital Wallet

Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe said: "We're honoured that PaysafeWallet has received the Platinum Award for Best Digital Wallet in Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards for Fintech and Payments 2026. This recognition reflects our focus on delivering a secure, seamless, consumer-first experience in the fast-growing experience economy. As PaysafeWallet supports gamers and communities worldwide through frictionless payments, instant payouts, and in-game economies, we remain committed to innovation that puts users first and continues to raise the bar for digital payments."

About the Future Digital Awards

Judged by Juniper Research's expert analysts, the Future Digital Awards recognise the companies and individuals driving innovation and success across fintech, telecoms, and identity & security. Visit the website to explore past winners and register for upcoming awards; including the Identity & Security Awards, which close on 8thAugust 2026.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions.

Press Contact

Sam Smith, Press Relations

sam.smith@juniperresearch.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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