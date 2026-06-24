DJ Restoration- Corpus Resources Plc

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Restoration- Corpus Resources Plc 24-Jun-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF RESTORATION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 24/06/2026, 07:30 RESTORATION Corpus Resources Plc The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") restores the securities set out below to the Official List effective from 24/06/2026, 07:30: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Ordinary shares of GBP0.0001 each; fully paid Equity shares (transition) GB00BD97ND60 --

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: REN TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 433076 EQS News ID: 2352338 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)