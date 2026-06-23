Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41YTZ | ISIN: VGG8849D1289 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.06.26 | 22:00
2,100 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
3 E NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3 E NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 22:18 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

3E Network Technology Group Limited: 3 E Network Technology Group Limited Announces Initial Closing of US$2 Million Convertible Promissory Note Offering

HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the "Company" or "3e Network"), a business-to-business ("B2B") information technology ("IT") business solutions provider with the inspiration to become a next-generation artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the closing of offering of a convertible promissory note in the initial principal amount of $1,500,000 (the "Note") convertible into Class A ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.0025 per share ("Shares"), together with a Class A ordinary shares purchase warrant ("Warrant") to purchase up to 468,978 Shares, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,380,000 as to the initial Closing.

The Note and the Warrant were offered in a private offering to an institutional investor (the "Investor") pursuant to a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"). The Purchase Agreement provides for a subsequent closing of an additional $500,000 of principal amount of Note in exchange for an additional $460,000 of gross proceeds, to occur upon effectiveness of a resale registration statement for the Shares underlying the Note, subject to certain terms and conditions.

The Warrant is exercisable at an initial exercise price of $2.712 per share, subject to adjustments for share splits, share dividends, and similar transactions, and will expire on June 23, 2031 (five years from the date of issuance). During the continuance of an Event of Default under the Note, the Investor may elect to exercise the Warrant at an alternative exercise price equal to 80% of the VWAP for the trading day immediately preceding the date of exercise. The Warrant also provides for "cashless exercise" under certain circumstances where an effective registration statement is unavailable.

The Company and the Investor also entered into a Registration Rights Agreement, which stipulates that the Company will file a registration statement on Form F-3, or, if the Company is not then eligible to use Form F-3, on Form F-1, or any successor form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) within 15 business days upon the closing, which will cover the resale of Shares issuable upon conversion of the Note.

Boustead Securities, LLC acted as placement agent in connection with the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business ("B2B") information technology ("IT") business solutions provider, committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of "AI and energy symbiosis" and has excellent vision in the field of energy investment. The Company's business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://3emask.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited
Investor Relations Department
Email: ird@3emask.com
https://3emask.com/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.