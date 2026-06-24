Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recently available sampling results from shallow Rotary Air Blast ("RAB") drilling at the Anagulu Copper-Gold Porphyry Project. To date results are now available for a total of 4,738 metres of an ongoing RAB drilling program being conducted to follow up from initial termite mound sampling copper anomalies. The reconnaissance RAB drilling program is designed to expand and define the target footprint of the Anagulu Copper-Gold Porphyry where it is concealed under immature soil cover. This new batch of results reported here relate to 2,609 metres in 335 holes with an average depth of 7.8 metres in the ongoing program.

This project is located within its 100% owned, 514km² Kerkasha Project located in Eritrea. The Anagulu copper-gold porphyry was discovered by the Alpha team through surface sampling and mapping with follow-up drilling. Previously reported drilled intercepts include 108 metres @ 1.24 g/t gold and 0.60% copper including 49 metres @ 2.42 g/t gold and 1.10% copper, and 120 metres @ 0.47 g/t gold and 0.30 % copper in drill holes AND001 and ANRD049 respectively. The project is located some 7 kilometres south of the Company's shallow, Aburna Gold Project and these projects are two of three significant discoveries made by the Alpha team on the Kerkasha licence.

HIGHLIGHTS OF ONGOING ANAGULU COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY RECONNAISSANCE RAB DRILLING

Shallow RAB drilling delivers new Nightjar Target Zone measuring some 1 kilometre along trend and 125-150 metres in width with top of bedrock copper samples ranging from 3,390 parts per million (ppm) (0.33%) to 310 ppm copper

Nightjar Target Zone is located some 2 kilometres northeast from the main area of drilled porphyry copper-gold mineralization, is located near a magmatic-hydrothermal breccia, and could represent a second intrusive porphyry centre

Camel Target Zone expanded and defined to over 1 kilometre along trend and 125-250 metres width with top of bedrock copper samples in RAB Area 5, ranging from 3,274 ppm (0.33%) to 300 ppm copper

The width and grade of the Camel Target increases to the southwest and overall appears to have higher copper values than the comparable Discovery target zone based on the RAB sample results

Camel Target remains open to the southwest where RAB drilling is ongoing in an area with anomalous termite mound sampling results

John Wilton, CEO of Alpha, stated: "We are very pleased with this second batch of shallow RAB drilling copper results from the ongoing exploration field activities at our Anagulu Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect. These results have delivered the new Nightjar target zone located some 2 kilometres northeast of Alpha's original Anagulu discovery area and expanded the Camel target zone to over 1 kilometre along trend. In general, both the width and grade of the Camel target increases towards the southwest, and these top of bedrock copper values exceed those of the comparable Discovery target zone.

These new and expanded target zones have significant scale footprints of over 1 kilometre along trend and some 125 to 250 metres in near surface widths. Importantly the Camel and Nightjar target zones were concealed under areas of shallow but immature soil cover, precluding them from conventional soil sampling detection. These new copper-gold target zones further indicate the large size footprint and shallow depth potential of the Anagulu Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect. These zones will be tested by follow up reverse circulation and core drilling."

ANAGULU COPPER GOLD PROJECT: RAB SAMPLING RESULTS

Alpha's ongoing RAB drilling program at the Anagulu Project has to date completed 595 holes for 4,738 metres with an average depth of approximately 7.96 metres per hole. This shallow RAB drilling program is deployed as a rapid and cost-effective reconnaissance exploration method to initially test and define copper anomalies generated by termite mound sampling in areas of predominantly immature, transported soil cover. The RAB holes provide valuable top of bedrock and weathered bedrock geological and geochemical information. Representative material from the deepest two, one-metre, samples of each RAB drill hole are analysed by pXRF with the peak copper value, one metre sample reported, and as this shallow drilling method is intended to identify and define near-surface copper anomalies its relationship to the targets true thickness is unknown at this time (see QA/QC section for more details).

Figure 1 shows the location and outline of the Nightjar, Camel and other recently identified RAB target zones based on an approximately greater than 400 ppm copper contour. The significantly expanded target footprint of the porphyry copper-gold mineralization is clearly illustrated within and to the boundaries of an overall 4 by 2-kilometre prospective area that had already been defined by the Alpha team by drilling and recognised from copper in soil data to extend for some 2 by 0.5 kilometres.

The new Nightjar target is located some 2-kilomteres northeast of the previously discovered copper-gold mineralization. This Nightjar target alone extends over 1 kilometre along a north-north-east trend, has an approximate near-surface width of some 125 to 150 metres and occurs in an area of mapped magmatic-hydrothermal breccia. The top of bedrock RAB sample results within the interpreted target zone range from 3,390 ppm copper (0.33% copper) to 310 ppm copper.

The location of the Nightjar target, its appreciable size and proximity to magmatic-hydrothermal breccia mapped in outcrop suggests that it could represent a second fertile porphyry centre recognised, to date, on the property.

Figure 1 also shows how the recent Area 5 RAB results have expanded and defined the Camel target zone to over 1 kilometre along its southwest to northeast trend. The Camel target has a near-surface width of some 125 metres in the northeast, expanding to approximately 250 metres in the southwest where it currently remains open into an area of anomalous copper samples in termite mounds.

It is also apparent that the overall copper tenor of the Camel target increases towards the southwest. Within the Camel target, RAB sample values from the top of bedrock range from 3,274 ppm copper (0.32% copper) to 300 ppm copper.

In addition, these recent results from the Area 5 RAB drilling have outlined a zone of anomalous copper values southwest of Alpha's historical Anagulu discovery for some 500 metres in an area of only limited RC and core drilling. This newly defined Discovery zone target from the RAB drilling has a width of up to 250 metres, with top of bedrock copper values ranging from 1,406 ppm to 300 ppm copper. This new data will be integrated into Alpha's surface mapping and drilling database to determine if this target motivates more drill testing of the mapped quartz-eye diorite unit known to host most of the currently known copper-gold mineralization at Anagulu.

Figure 2 illustrates how the Camel target zone has been generated to date by the RAB program to over more than 1 kilometre, with in general, increasing near-surface, width and copper grade towards the southwest. It is also importantly noted that the Camel target zone appears to have an overall higher copper grade than the comparable RAB drilled area of the Discovery target zone (see Figure 1).





Figure 1: Map Showing New and Expanded RAB Drilling Target Zones, Termite Mound Sampling Results, with Previous Reported Selected Drilling Results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/302659_7d370071e4743889_002full.jpg

Figure 1 notes: RAB drill sampling results reported are from representative material from the deepest two, one-metre, samples of each RAB drill hole which are analysed by pXRF with the peak copper value, one metre sample reported, and as this drilling method is intended to identify and define near-surface copper anomalies its relationship to the targets true thickness is unknown at this time. Previously reported results in Alpha Exploration news releases; Alpha Expands the Footprint of the Anagulu Copper-Gold Porphyry and New Camel Target Zone Measures at Least 1 x 0.25km, April, 2026, Alpha Exploration announces final 2024 drilling results at Aburna Gold and Anagulu Gold Copper prospects and updates exploration plans for 2025, March 21st 2025., Alpha Exploration Reports 95m of 1.30 g/t AuEq from Anagulu Porphyry Gold-Copper Prospect, Kerkasha Project Eritrea, December 9, 2021, and NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kerkasha Project, Eritrea, RSC Mining & Mineral Exploration, 21 June 2021.





Figure 2: Composite Cross Section View Looking Northeast Through lines SS-23, SS-40 and SS-45 Showing Expanded and Defined Camel Target in Context of Previously Reported Drill Hole Results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/302659_7d370071e4743889_003full.jpg

Figure 2 notes: RAB drill sampling results reported are from representative material from the deepest two, one-metre, samples of each RAB drill hole which are analysed by pXRF with the peak copper value, one metre sample reported, and as this drilling method is intended to identify and define near-surface copper anomalies its relationship to the targets true thickness is unknown at this time. Previously reported results in Alpha Exploration news releases; Previously reported results in Alpha Exploration news releases; Alpha Expands the Footprint of the Anagulu Copper-Gold Porphyry and New Camel Target Zone Measures at Least 1 x 0.25km, April, 2026, Alpha Expands Anagulu Porphyry Mineralisation with Drill Intercept of 120 metres grading 0.30% Copper and 0.47 g/t Gold, February 24, 2026, Alpha Exploration announces final 2024 drilling results at Aburna Gold and Anagulu Gold Copper prospects and updates exploration plans for 2025, March 21st 2025., Alpha Exploration Reports 95m of 1.30 g/t AuEq from Anagulu Porphyry Gold-Copper Prospect, Kerkasha Project Eritrea, December 9, 2021, and NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kerkasha Project, Eritrea, RSC Mining & Mineral Exploration, 21 June 2021.

Table 1: Selected RAB Drilling Sample Results Area 3

Area 3 RAB Hole Id Depth From

(m) Depth To

(m) Sample

Id Cu ppm

pXRF

Area 3 RAB Hole Id Depth From

(m) Depth To

(m) Sample

Id Cu ppm

pXRF ANRBA3-R17-007 9 10 802694 3390

ANRBA3-R02-003 12 13 802677 600 ANRBA3-R08-005 9 10 802451 1595

ANRBA3-R13-004 6 7 802397 589 ANRBA3-R08-003 2 3 802449 1373

ANRBA3-R07-002 8 9 802578 578 ANRBA3-R13-003 3 4 802398 1372

ANRBA3-R13-004 5 6 802396 556 ANRBA3-R08-005 8 9 802450 1138

ANRBA3-R09-003 1 2 802438 555 ANRBA3-R12-004 2 3 802401 1119

ANRBA3-R12-006 9 10 802405 532 ANRBA3-R15-003 5 6 802378 1119

ANRBA3-R13-003 4 5 802399 507 ANRBA3-R16-006 7 8 802702 1041

ANRBA3-R11-005 2 3 802423 504 ANRBA3-R18-007 9 10 802690 981

ANRBA3-R07-002 9 10 802579 503 ANRBA3-R16-006 8 9 802703 972

ANRBA3-R15-002 3 4 802380 497 ANRBA3-R08-003 1 2 802448 931

ANRBA3-R11-006 5 6 802421 492 ANRBA3-R10-005 3 4 802424 912

ANRBA3-R12-005 3 4 802402 477 ANRBA3-R05-005 14 15 802617 872

ANRBA3-R07-003 8 9 802581 473 ANRBA3-R15-002 4 5 802381 847

ANRBA3-R16-001 5 6 802367 458 ANRBA3-R15-003 6 7 802379 821

ANRBA3-R18-006 6 7 802688 457 ANRBA3-R10-005 4 5 802425 792

ANRBA3-R05-003 11 12 802620 448 ANRBA3-R18-006 7 8 802689 780

ANRBA3-R16-001 4 5 802366 440 ANRBA3-R18-007 10 11 802691 778

ANRBA3-R10-006 8 9 802427 438 ANRBA3-R12-006 8 9 802404 766

ANRBA3-R04-001 9 10 802637 435 ANRBA3-R17-006 4 5 802697 729

ANRBA3-R11-005 1 2 802422 428 ANRBA3-R05-005 13 14 802616 690

ANRBA3-R05-003 12 13 802621 422 ANRBA3-R09-003 2 3 802439 689

ANRBA3-R07-004 5 6 802583 403 ANRBA3-R12-004 1 2 802400 687

ANRBA3-R10-006 7 8 802426 402 ANRBA3-R17-006 3 4 802696 640













Table 2: Selected RAB Drilling Sample Results Area 5

Area 5 RAB

Hole Id Depth From(m) Depth To(m) Sample Id Cu ppm pXRF

Area 5 RAB

Hole Id Depth From(m) Depth To(m) Sample Id Cu ppm pXRF ANRBA5-R10-009 7 8 802901 3274

ANRBA5-R05-001 3 4 802764 714 ANRBA5-R12-010 7 8 802959 2725

ANRBA5-R12-011 10 11 802961 701 ANRBA5-R12-010 6 7 802958 2492

ANRBA5-R14-006 5 6 803005 693 ANRBA5-R14-007 5 6 803007 2228

ANRBA5-R11-008 5 6 802925 689 ANRBA5-R04-010 5 6 802731 2194

ANRBA5-R12-008 7 8 802954 689 ANRBA5-R04-010 4 5 802730 2035

ANRBA5-R12-013 4 5 802967 680 ANRBA5-R10-010 6 7 802902 2007

ANRBA5-R11-001 2 3 802939 672 ANRBA5-R05-001 4 5 802765 1927

ANRBA5-R14-006 4 5 803004 671 ANRBA5-R10-011 6 7 802904 1710

ANRBA5-R12-002 2 3 802941 669 ANRBA5-R10-009 6 7 802900 1660

ANRBA5-R08-001 3 4 802824 666 ANRBA5-R14-007 4 5 803006 1560

ANRBA5-R12-006 4 5 802950 665 ANRBA5-R11-002 1 2 802936 1538

ANRBA5-R04-002 4 5 802712 647 ANRBA5-R05-009 6 7 802748 1522

ANRBA5-R07-011 8 9 802803 643 ANRBA5-R09-011 9 10 802860 1446

ANRBA5-R11-002 2 3 802937 634 ANRBA5-R03-001 4 5 802706 1406

ANRBA5-R13-007 6 7 802978 634 ANRBA5-R06-010 6 7 802786 1399

ANRBA5-R09-008 7 8 802867 633 ANRBA5-R10-010 7 8 802903 1394

ANRBA5-R11-007 7 8 802926 619 ANRBA5-R07-010 6 7 802804 1379

ANRBA5-R12-002 1 2 802940 605 ANRBA5-R05-009 7 8 802749 1347

ANRBA5-R12-003 4 5 802945 603 ANRBA5-R05-002 8 9 802763 1344

ANRBA5-R12-003 3 4 802944 601 ANRBA5-R11-010 7 8 802919 1324

ANRBA5-R11-006 5 6 802929 597 ANRBA5-R13-008 7 8 802977 1265

ANRBA5-R05-007 7 8 802753 594 ANRBA5-R05-002 7 8 802762 1233

ANRBA5-R09-001 1 2 802882 594 ANRBA5-R08-010 7 8 802845 1210

ANRBA5-R14-005 4 5 803002 587 ANRBA5-R08-010 6 7 802844 1206

ANRBA5-R07-011 7 8 802802 584 ANRBA5-R14-001 1 2 802994 1199

ANRBA5-R02-002 2 3 802705 580 ANRBA5-R06-010 7 8 802787 1160

ANRBA5-R09-003 2 3 802878 570 ANRBA5-R12-007 6 7 802952 1147

ANRBA5-R04-003 5 6 802715 559 ANRBA5-R13-008 6 7 802976 1147

ANRBA5-R04-001 3 4 802710 551 ANRBA5-R14-001 2 3 802995 1135

ANRBA5-R04-002 5 6 802713 547 ANRBA5-R09-010 7 8 802863 1120

ANRBA5-R03-002 6 7 802708 546 ANRBA5-R09-011 10 11 802861 1054

ANRBA5-R11-007 8 9 802927 540 ANRBA5-R09-010 6 7 802862 1033

ANRBA5-R02-002 1 2 802704 539 ANRBA5-R07-010 7 8 802805 1025

ANRBA5-R06-001 4 5 802769 537 ANRBA5-R09-009 6 7 802864 1020

ANRBA5-R12-013 3 4 802966 534 ANRBA5-R13-002 1 2 802990 1017

ANRBA5-R04-001 4 5 802711 532 ANRBA5-R11-010 6 7 802918 1011

ANRBA5-R14-002 3 4 802996 529 ANRBA5-R12-009 4 5 802956 986

ANRBA5-R07-008 7 8 802809 513 ANRBA5-R12-009 5 6 802957 938

ANRBA5-R11-006 4 5 802928 508 ANRBA5-R14-008 6 7 803010 937

ANRBA5-R04-004 8 9 802717 507 ANRBA5-R13-006 4 5 802981 921

ANRBA5-R13-005 4 5 802983 504 ANRBA5-R03-001 5 6 802707 892

ANRBA5-R06-001 3 4 802768 500 ANRBA5-R10-011 7 8 802905 890

ANRBA5-R08-006 4 5 802836 484 ANRBA5-R07-009 5 6 802807 886

ANRBA5-R07-004 4 5 802818 471 ANRBA5-R09-008 6 7 802866 885

ANRBA5-R11-009 4 5 802922 471 ANRBA5-R09-009 7 8 802865 884

ANRBA5-R09-001 2 3 802883 469 ANRBA5-R10-002 4 5 802885 877

ANRBA5-R10-008 4 5 802896 469 ANRBA5-R14-008 7 8 803011 873

ANRBA5-R03-002 7 8 802709 466 ANRBA5-R08-001 4 5 802825 869

ANRBA5-R08-003 4 5 802828 466 ANRBA5-R14-005 5 6 803003 848

ANRBA5-R12-006 5 6 802951 465 ANRBA5-R14-009 8 9 803013 843

ANRBA5-R07-008 6 7 802808 464 ANRBA5-R07-009 4 5 802806 841

ANRBA5-R04-003 4 5 802714 457 ANRBA5-R13-001 1 2 802992 841

ANRBA5-R07-004 5 6 802819 456 ANRBA5-R06-007 7 8 802781 823

ANRBA5-R09-002 4 5 802881 452 ANRBA5-R07-002 4 5 802823 821

ANRBA5-R06-004 5 6 802775 451 ANRBA5-R12-011 9 10 802960 815

ANRBA5-R13-009 7 8 802975 450 ANRBA5-R13-001 2 3 802993 814

ANRBA5-R08-006 5 6 802837 448 ANRBA5-R13-006 3 4 802980 810

ANRBA5-R05-010 8 9 802747 446 ANRBA5-R12-007 7 8 802953 789

ANRBA5-R14-003 1 2 802998 446 ANRBA5-R08-009 4 5 802842 787

ANRBA5-R13-002 2 3 802991 438 ANRBA5-R13-007 7 8 802979 780

ANRBA5-R11-009 5 6 802923 436 ANRBA5-R12-008 8 9 802955 776

ANRBA5-R06-005 4 5 802776 432 ANRBA5-R10-002 2 3 802884 765

ANRBA5-R07-005 7 8 802817 428 ANRBA5-R05-011 6 7 802742 746

ANRBA5-R11-001 1 2 802938 424 ANRBA5-R13-003 1 2 802988 745

ANRBA5-R05-004 3 4 802758 422 ANRBA5-R07-002 3 4 802822 726

ANRBA5-R13-009 6 7 802974 417 ANRBA5-R08-009 5 6 802843 723

ANRBA5-R05-011 7 8 802743 415 ANRBA5-R14-009 7 8 803012 718

ANRBA5-R08-003 5 6 802829 410 ANRBA5-R05-007 6 7 802752 717

ANRBA5-R07-005 6 7 802816 405

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

The RAB drilling and related results were managed by Alpha Exploration's field team with the field operations conducted in-line with the standard operating procedures implemented at this project. Representative material of bedrock and weathered bedrock for the deepest two, one-metre, samples of each RAB drill hole, were screened to provide approximately 200 grams ("g") of minus 75-micron material. Termite mound samples are collected and processed in-line with the standard operating procedures implemented at this project. Four sub-samples of each mound are sampled collecting approximately a 2kg sample. This sample is gently pulverized to break up any soil clods and sieved to -75um to obtain a uniform representative sample. For the RAB and termite mound samples an aliquot is collected using a scoop and a sub-sample analysed with QA/QC samples inserted every 25th field sample analysed by Portable X-ray Fluorescence ("pXRF") within the Company's field laboratory in Asmara, Eritrea. The pXRF is routinely monitored by the QA/QC sample results to check its calibration. The pXRF instrument used is an Olympus Vanta M-series VMR with a 50Kv, 0.2mA tube.

Table 3: RAB Drillhole ID, Azimuth, Dip, End of Hole Depth, Collar Coordinates

Hole Id Azimuth Hole Dip EOH X_UTM_37N Y_UTM_37N Elevation ANRBA3-R17-007 0 -90 10 342831 1647335 885 ANRBA3-R08-005 0 -90 10 342731 1646884 885 ANRBA3-R08-003 0 -90 3 342631 1646885 888 ANRBA3-R13-003 0 -90 4 342781 1647134 876 ANRBA3-R08-005 0 -90 9 342731 1646884 885 ANRBA3-R12-004 0 -90 3 342731 1647085 878 ANRBA3-R15-003 0 -90 6 342881 1647234 876 ANRBA3-R16-006 0 -90 8 342781 1647285 885 ANRBA3-R18-007 0 -90 10 342831 1647385 880 ANRBA3-R16-006 0 -90 9 342781 1647285 885 ANRBA3-R08-003 0 -90 2 342631 1646885 888 ANRBA3-R10-005 0 -90 4 342730 1646985 881 ANRBA3-R05-005 0 -90 15 342731 1646734 881 ANRBA3-R15-002 0 -90 5 342831 1647234 878 ANRBA3-R15-003 0 -90 7 342881 1647234 876 ANRBA3-R10-005 0 -90 5 342730 1646985 881 ANRBA3-R18-006 0 -90 8 342781 1647385 880 ANRBA3-R18-007 0 -90 11 342831 1647385 881 ANRBA3-R12-006 0 -90 9 342831 1647085 880 ANRBA3-R17-006 0 -90 5 342781 1647335 884 ANRBA3-R05-005 0 -90 14 342731 1646734 881 ANRBA3-R09-003 0 -90 3 342631 1646934 882 ANRBA3-R12-004 0 -90 2 342731 1647085 878 ANRBA3-R17-006 0 -90 4 342781 1647335 884 ANRBA3-R02-003 0 -90 13 342631 1646585 883 ANRBA3-R13-004 0 -90 7 342831 1647135 874 ANRBA3-R07-002 0 -90 9 342581 1646835 889 ANRBA3-R13-004 0 -90 6 342831 1647135 874 ANRBA3-R09-003 0 -90 2 342631 1646934 882 ANRBA3-R12-006 0 -90 10 342831 1647085 881 ANRBA3-R13-003 0 -90 5 342781 1647134 876 ANRBA3-R11-005 0 -90 3 342731 1647035 880 ANRBA3-R07-002 0 -90 10 342581 1646835 889 ANRBA3-R15-002 0 -90 4 342831 1647234 878 ANRBA3-R11-006 0 -90 6 342781 1647034 890 ANRBA3-R12-005 0 -90 4 342780 1647085 884 ANRBA3-R07-003 0 -90 9 342631 1646834 888 ANRBA3-R16-001 0 -90 6 342831 1647284 887 ANRBA3-R18-006 0 -90 7 342781 1647385 880 ANRBA3-R05-003 0 -90 12 342631 1646735 880 ANRBA3-R16-001 0 -90 5 342831 1647284 887 ANRBA3-R10-006 0 -90 9 342781 1646985 881 ANRBA3-R04-001 0 -90 10 342531 1646684 883 ANRBA3-R11-005 0 -90 2 342731 1647035 880 ANRBA3-R05-003 0 -90 13 342631 1646735 880 ANRBA3-R07-004 0 -90 6 342680 1646835 894 ANRBA3-R10-006 0 -90 8 342781 1646985 881 ANRBA5-R10-009 0 -90 8 341689 1644362 862 ANRBA5-R12-010 0 -90 8 341685 1644267 860 ANRBA5-R12-010 0 -90 7 341685 1644267 860 ANRBA5-R14-007 0 -90 6 341487 1644169 859 ANRBA5-R04-010 0 -90 6 341934 1644664 864 ANRBA5-R04-010 0 -90 5 341934 1644664 864 ANRBA5-R10-010 0 -90 7 341736 1644366 857 ANRBA5-R05-001 0 -90 5 341487 1644617 868 ANRBA5-R10-011 0 -90 7 341783 1644363 868 ANRBA5-R10-009 0 -90 7 341689 1644362 862 ANRBA5-R14-007 0 -90 5 341487 1644169 859 ANRBA5-R11-002 0 -90 2 341338 1644314 868 ANRBA5-R05-009 0 -90 7 341888 1644618 865 ANRBA5-R09-011 0 -90 10 341839 1644414 860 ANRBA5-R03-001 0 -90 5 341533 1644713 868 ANRBA5-R06-010 0 -90 7 341886 1644565 868 ANRBA5-R10-010 0 -90 8 341736 1644366 857 ANRBA5-R07-010 0 -90 7 341837 1644515 863 ANRBA5-R05-009 0 -90 8 341888 1644618 865 ANRBA5-R05-002 0 -90 9 341534 1644617 867 ANRBA5-R11-010 0 -90 8 341738 1644316 861 ANRBA5-R13-008 0 -90 8 341534 1644220 861 ANRBA5-R05-002 0 -90 8 341534 1644617 867 ANRBA5-R08-010 0 -90 8 341836 1644464 869 ANRBA5-R08-010 0 -90 7 341836 1644464 869 ANRBA5-R14-001 0 -90 2 341184 1644164 864 ANRBA5-R06-010 0 -90 8 341886 1644565 868 ANRBA5-R12-007 0 -90 7 341535 1644266 863 ANRBA5-R13-008 0 -90 7 341534 1644220 861 ANRBA5-R14-001 0 -90 3 341184 1644164 864 ANRBA5-R09-010 0 -90 8 341788 1644416 862 ANRBA5-R09-011 0 -90 11 341839 1644414 860 ANRBA5-R09-010 0 -90 7 341788 1644416 862 ANRBA5-R07-010 0 -90 8 341837 1644515 863 ANRBA5-R09-009 0 -90 7 341737 1644414 860 ANRBA5-R13-002 0 -90 2 341241 1644214 867 ANRBA5-R11-010 0 -90 7 341738 1644316 861 ANRBA5-R12-009 0 -90 5 341634 1644267 862 ANRBA5-R12-009 0 -90 6 341634 1644267 862 ANRBA5-R14-008 0 -90 7 341537 1644165 861 ANRBA5-R13-006 0 -90 5 341437 1644217 862 ANRBA5-R03-001 0 -90 6 341533 1644713 868 ANRBA5-R10-011 0 -90 8 341783 1644363 868 ANRBA5-R07-009 0 -90 6 341787 1644514 867 ANRBA5-R09-008 0 -90 7 341685 1644414 862 ANRBA5-R09-009 0 -90 8 341737 1644414 860 ANRBA5-R10-002 0 -90 5 341338 1644367 872 ANRBA5-R14-008 0 -90 8 341537 1644165 861 ANRBA5-R08-001 0 -90 5 341390 1644468 868 ANRBA5-R14-005 0 -90 6 341390 1644165 860 ANRBA5-R14-009 0 -90 9 341586 1644167 859 ANRBA5-R07-009 0 -90 5 341787 1644514 867 ANRBA5-R13-001 0 -90 2 341190 1644213 878 ANRBA5-R06-007 0 -90 8 341736 1644565 863 ANRBA5-R07-002 0 -90 5 341438 1644516 870 ANRBA5-R12-011 0 -90 10 341733 1644266 868 ANRBA5-R13-001 0 -90 3 341190 1644213 878 ANRBA5-R13-006 0 -90 4 341437 1644217 862 ANRBA5-R12-007 0 -90 8 341535 1644266 863 ANRBA5-R08-009 0 -90 5 341786 1644463 868 ANRBA5-R13-007 0 -90 8 341485 1644220 859 ANRBA5-R12-008 0 -90 9 341586 1644266 862 ANRBA5-R10-002 0 -90 3 341338 1644367 872 ANRBA5-R05-011 0 -90 7 341984 1644616 867 ANRBA5-R13-003 0 -90 2 341287 1644213 863 ANRBA5-R07-002 0 -90 4 341438 1644516 870 ANRBA5-R08-009 0 -90 6 341786 1644463 868 ANRBA5-R14-009 0 -90 8 341586 1644167 859 ANRBA5-R05-007 0 -90 7 341784 1644613 864 ANRBA5-R05-001 0 -90 4 341487 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QUALIFIED PERSON

All scientific and technical information in this press release, including the results of the Aburna drill program and how these results relate to the ongoing exploration at the Kerkasha Project has been reviewed, verified, and approved by John Wilton CGeol FGS, CEO & Director of Alpha and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ALPHA

Alpha (TSXV: ALEX) is an exploration company that is rapidly advancing a number of important gold and base metal discoveries it has made across the 100% owned, 514 km2 Kerkasha Project in Eritrea.

The Aburna Gold Prospect is an exciting new gold discovery where recent drilling has confirmed a high-grade mineralized system, with grades including 18m @ 15.33 g/t Au, 16 m @ 14.07 g/t Au, 9 m @ 10 g/t Au and 23 m @ 6.74 g/t Au.

The Anagulu Gold-Copper prospect with recent drilling intersections of 108 m @ 1.24 g/t Au and 0.60% Cu including 49 m @ 2.42 g/t Au and 1.10% Cu, and 109 m @ 0.79 g/t Au and 0.35 % Cu within a porphyry unit drilled over 2kms along trend, and with an overall and expanding exploration target footprint of some 4 by 2kms.

The Company is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful mining and exploration professionals with long track records of establishing, building and returning value to stakeholders from a number of world class gold and base metal discoveries in Eritrea and across the wider Arabian Nubian Shield.

Cautionary Notes

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to future dataset interpretations, sampling, plans for its projects (including the Anagulu prospect), surveys related to Alpha's assets, and the Company's drilling program. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, Alpha has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions and the price of gold and other minerals. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of Alpha believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to Alpha's financing efforts; risks associated with the business of Alpha given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to exploration activities; those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. Alpha does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302659

Source: Alpha Exploration Ltd.