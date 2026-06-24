Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the first two 2026 drill holes completed at its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project (the "Project"). The road-accessible Project, located 4 kilometres ("km") east of Gold Bridge in the historic Bridge River Mining Camp, hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 19.6 million tonnes at an average grade 2.30 grams per tonne ("gpt") Au, for 1.45 million ounces contained gold ("MRE") (see MRE Disclaimer below).

Highlights include:

DDH26-128 returned 7.67 gpt gold and 0.13% antimony over 14.7 metres ("m"), including 11.01 gpt gold and 0.19% antimony over 8.7 m from the Eagle Zone commencing at 75.9 m downhole depth This high-grade gold intersection represents a 25 m up-dip expansion of the near-surface Eagle Zone previously undefined by the MRE. The drill hole also intersected five additional veins below the MRE between downhole depths of 118.1 m and 161.0 m. The individual veins ranged in drill width from 0.5 m to 1.6 m and assayed between 2.57 gpt gold and 10.10 gpt gold.

from the Eagle Zone commencing at 75.9 m downhole depth DDH26-129 returned 3.07 gpt gold and 0.03% antimony over 12.0 m, including 13.75 gpt gold and 0.14% antimony over 1.8 m commencing at 98.2 m downhole depth This intersection represents a 60 m offset from hole DDH26-128 at the Eagle Zone

commencing at 98.2 m downhole depth Seven (7) drill holes have been completed this year at the Eagle Zone with all holes displaying visual mineralization from previously undrilled areas. Assays are pending for five (5) Eagle holes with eleven (11) mineralized structures ranging from 2.1 m to 10.5 m drill length.

In addition, two (2) drill holes were completed to test the expansion of the Imperial Zone at depth. Both holes intersected the mineralized intervals at the Royal Shear fault contact as predicted with 43 m and 55 m step-outs, respectively.

The fully funded program with two diamond drill rigs commenced on May 1 with a planned minimum of 8,000 metres ("m") of diamond drilling. The initial Phase 1 drilling program aims to upgrade the near-surface, pit-constrained MRE to the Indicated category; expand the mineralization within the MRE pit shell; and test for deeper high-grade extensions that could support further growth of the underground MRE.

Drill holes DDH26-128 and DDH26-129 are the first two drill holes completed at the southern extent of the Eagle Zone and were designed to expand the Eagle Zone pit-constrained MRE. Seven (7) drill holes, for 1,899 m, have been completed at the southern end of the Eagle Zone to date this year and an eighth hole is in progress. Visual mineralization has been identified in all seven holes.

Hole DDH26-128 is a 25 m up-dip step out from hole DDH22-027 which returned 8.31 gpt Au over 11.9 m. Hole DDH26-128 successfully intersected the Eagle Zone mineralization and expanded the mineralization up-dip towards surface. The hole also intersected five mineralized veins below the Eagle Zone which will expand the down-dip extent of the Eagle Zone.

Hole DDH26-129 was drilled from the same location but with a different azimuth and dip, resulting in a 60 m step-out to the northwest on the Eagle Zone mineralized trend. This hole confirmed Royal Shear hosted mineralization within the Eagle Zone.

Five (5) additional drill holes have been completed at the southern extent of the Eagle Zone to upgrade and expand the near-surface mineralization. All five drill holes intersected visible mineralization, and eleven (11) mineralized structures were intersected ranging in drill lengths of 2.1 m to 10.5 m. Assay results are pending.

At the Imperial Zone, two (2) drill holes have been completed for 1,160 m. The first hole intersected a 5 m mineralized structure at the Royal Shear contact which is a 43 m step out from previous drill hole DDH24-109 that returned 6.74 gpt Au over 21.8 m, including 10.11 gpt Au over 12.4 m. The hole also intersected an 8 m mineralized structure hosted in the footwall of the Royal Shear that is interpreted as the Lower Imperial Zone.

The second Imperial Zone hole was drilled from the same pad with different dip resulting in a 55 m step-out on the Royal Shear contact. The hole intersected an 8 m mineralized structure at the Royal Shear contact. Assay results are pending for both Imperial drill holes.

All drill assay results are reported as core length intervals. True composite widths are estimated at 80% to 100% of core length. Highlighted intervals are reported in Table 1 and the reported drill holes are shown on the surface plan map in Figure 1. A vertical section displaying DDH26-128 is shown in Figure 2.

The Phase 2 drilling program is expected to commence later this summer with a reverse-circulation ("RC") drill rig dedicated to evaluating new targets at the Eagle Offset Anomaly. Metallurgical testwork to optimize gold and antimony recovery is currently in progress.

The Reliance Gold Project is interpreted to host a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts, though generally low concentrations of sulphides, including pyrite, arsenopyrite, and stibnite. These occur as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias, which are frequently associated with pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. The geological setting and drilling results to date support the Company's view that the Project has near surface and underground growth potential.

MRE Disclaimer and Qualified Person

The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") was prepared for Endurance Gold Corporation by Ginto Consulting Ltd. in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects with an effective date of January 8, 2026. Please see the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated March 10, 2026 for additional disclosure for the MRE. The Report, titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Reliance Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada", is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile and on the Company's website.

Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources estimated will be converted into mineral reserves. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties. Our exploration focus is currently to advance the Reliance Gold Project, located near Gold Bridge B.C. in the historic Bridge River Gold Mining Camp.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved of this news release.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold are re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.







Table 1 - 2026 Significant Composite DDH Assays Results

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Figure 1: Reliance Property - 2026 Drill Surface Plan Map with Near-Surface MRE

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Figure 2: Reliance Property - Eagle Zone Vertical Section DDH26-128

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302593

Source: Endurance Gold Corporation