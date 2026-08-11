Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the second batch of 2026 assay results from its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project (the "Project"). The road-accessible Project is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of Gold Bridge, BC in the historic Bridge River Mining Camp. In January 2026, the Company reported an inaugural Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 19.6 million tonnes at an average grade 2.30 grams per tonne ("gpt") Au, for 1.45 million ounces contained gold ("MRE") (see MRE Disclaimer below).

Highlights include:

DDH26-135 returned 9.27 gpt gold and 0.36% antimony over 6.1 metres ("m"), including 19.40 gpt gold and 0.23% antimony over 1.0 m from the Eagle Zone commencing at 254.1 m downhole depth This high-grade gold intersection represents a 100 m down-dip extension external to the current MRE in the Eagle Zone 'Feeder Structure' previously intersected by hole DDH22-023 ( 9.57 gpt Au over 1.6 m; see News Release July 18, 2022 ).

from the Eagle Zone commencing at 254.1 m downhole depth Commencing at 160 m downhole depth, this same hole DDH26-135 also intersected 4.33 gpt gold and 0.03% antimony over 7.7 m, including 9.53 gpt gold and 0.07% antimony over 2.9 m. This represents an infill intersection in the MRE at the Eagle South structure of the Eagle Zone.

This represents an infill intersection in the MRE at the Eagle South structure of the Eagle Zone. Drilling is active with an additional eleven (11) diamond drill holes now completed. Ten of the holes are at the Crown and Imperial Zones with the objective of expanding the MRE at these areas.

"Drilling continues to deliver at Reliance with five of the seven holes reported to date hosting encouraging drill intersections consistent with our pre-2026 drilling success statistics, thus delivering growth potential for the Reliance Project," said Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO.

As of the end of July, the fully funded, two-diamond drill rig program has completed 7,200 m in 18 drill holes at the Eagle, Crown and Imperial Zones along the Royal Shear trend. In April 2026, the Company announced a planned minimum of 8,000 m of diamond drilling and current estimates indicate the 2026 program may exceed 10,000 m in the area of the MRE as we continue drilling. Additional holes and metres are being added to the MRE expansion program to follow up on the observation of mineralization intersected in 2026 along the margins of the Mineral Resource Estimate.

The drill holes reported herein were designed to test the southern and downdip extent of the Eagle Zone adjacent to the Royal Shear fault where mineralization is often disrupted by a typically unmineralized polymictic breccia melange.

Drill holes DDH26-135 and DDH26-136 intersected the Eagle Zone 'Feeder Structure' below the MRE and represent a downdip expansion of mineralization. DDH26-135 results are reported in the highlights above. Hole DDH26-136 intersected 2.21 gpt gold and 0.02% antimony over 4.6 m, including 6.22 gpt gold and 0.04% antimony over 1.3 m. DDH26-136 also intersected a deeper mineralized splay that returned 4.22 gpt gold and 0.18% antimony over 0.5 m.

Drill holes DDH26-133 and DDH26-135 intersected the Eagle South horizon in the footwall of the Royal Shear fault. DDH26-135 intersected 4.33 gpt gold and 0.03% antimony over 7.7 m, including 9.53 gpt gold and 0.07% antimony over 2.9 m which is considered an infill intersection of the Eagle Zone MRE. Drill hole DDH26-133 intersected the southern boundary of the Eagle South horizon where mineralization bifurcates and interacts with the breccia melange. The hole returned an assay composite of 1.18 gpt gold over 18.8 m from several mineralized structures, of which the most significant was 3.16 gpt gold over 2.9 m.

The two drilling rigs are currently working at the Imperial and Crown Zones where the one rig is testing the depth extent of the Imperial Zone and the second rig is testing the continuity of mineralization between the two zones. Eight (8) holes have been completed at the Imperial / Crown Zones with the ninth and tenth in progress. Assay results are pending.

All drill assay results are reported as core length intervals. True composite widths are estimated at 80% to 100% of core length. Highlighted intervals are reported in Table 1 and the reported drill holes are shown on the surface plan map in Figure 1. A vertical section displaying DDH26-133, DDH26-135, and DDH26-136 is shown in Figure 2.

The Reliance Gold Project is interpreted to host a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts, though generally low concentrations of sulphides, including pyrite, arsenopyrite, and stibnite. These occur as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias, which are frequently associated with pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. The geological setting and drilling results to date support the Company's view that the Project has near surface and underground growth potential.

MRE Disclaimer and Qualified Person

The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") was prepared for Endurance Gold Corporation by Ginto Consulting Ltd. in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects with an effective date of January 8, 2026. Please see the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated March 10, 2026 for additional disclosure for the MRE. The Report, titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Reliance Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada", is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile and on the Company's website.

Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources estimated will be converted into mineral reserves. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties. Our exploration focus is currently to advance the Reliance Gold Project, located near Gold Bridge B.C. in the historic Bridge River Gold Mining Camp.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved of this news release.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold are re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.





Table 1 - 2026 Significant Composite DDH Assays Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/309128_edg-table1.jpg

Figure 1: Reliance Property - 2026 Drill Surface Plan Map with Near-Surface MRE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/309128_7185e419d49ed890_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Reliance Property - Eagle Zone Vertical Section DDH26-135

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/309128_7185e419d49ed890_004full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309128

Source: Endurance Gold Corporation