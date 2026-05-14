Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project (the "Project") in southern British Columbia. The road-accessible Project, located 4 kilometres ("km") east of Gold Bridge in the historic Bridge River Mining Camp, hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 19.6 million tonnes grading 2.30 grams per tonne ("gpt") Au, for 1.45 million ounces contained gold ("MRE") (see MRE Disclaimer below).

The fully funded program commenced on May 1 with a minimum of 8,000 metres ("m") of diamond drilling and a second drill rig is currently being mobilized to accelerate the program. Additional metres will be added to the planned program as results warrant. The initial Phase 1 drilling program aims to upgrade the near-surface, pit-constrained MRE to the Indicated category; expand the mineralization within the MRE pit shell; and test for deeper high-grade extensions that could support further growth of the underground MRE.

The first drill hole, DDH26-128, is currently in progress where it is testing the southern expansion of the Eagle Zone pit-constrained MRE. The hole is testing a 25 m step out from hole DDH22-027 which returned 8.31 gpt Au over 11.9 m within a broader interval of 4.16 gpt Au over 30.0 m. Hole DDH26-128 has already intersected a 10 m mineralized interval in the footwall of the Royal Shear Fault at a downhole depth of 74 m and is continuing to a target depth of 190 m to test the projected extension of Eagle Zone mineralization at depth.

At the Imperial Zone, the second drill rig will complete a series of holes designed to expand the underground MRE encompassing the Imperial and Lower Imperial mineralized horizons. The first planned hole will test a 40 m step out on the Imperial horizon, where drill hole DDH24-109 returned 6.74 gpt Au over 21.8 m, including 10.11 gpt Au over 12.4 m. The same hole will continue to approximately 575 m depth to test a 100 step out on the Lower Imperial horizon, where hole DDH24-106 returned 7.18 gpt Au over 8.3 m within a wider interval of 4.47 gpt Au over 15.3 m. These initial drill holes are intended to evaluate the high-grade underground potential of the Imperial Zone MRE.

The Reliance Gold Project is interpreted to host a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts, though generally low concentrations of sulphides, including pyrite, arsenopyrite, and stibnite. These occur as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias, which are frequently associated with pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. The geological setting and drilling results to date support the Company's view that the Project has near surface and underground growth potential.

MRE Disclaimer and Qualified Person

The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") was prepared for Endurance Gold Corp. by Ginto Consulting Ltd. in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects with an effective date of January 8, 2026. Please see the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated March 10, 2026 for additional disclosure for the MRE. The Report, titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Reliance Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada", is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile and on the Company's website.

This initial MRE is defined by 216 drill holes and 49 surface trenches along a 1.5 km length of the 3+ km Royal Shear. The MRE consists of three mineralized zones: Eagle, Imperial, and Crown. Each zone hosts multiple mineralized horizons and/or structures.

Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources estimated will be converted into mineral reserves. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

The CIM definitions were followed for the classification of the mineral resources. The inferred mineral resources have a lower level of confidence and must not be converted to mineral reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties. Our exploration focus is currently to advance the Reliance Gold Project, located near Gold Bridge B.C. in the historic Bridge River Gold Mining Camp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297385

Source: Endurance Gold Corporation