Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received $2.8 million in proceeds from the exercise of 7,000,000 warrants at $0.32 and 1,650,000 stock options @$0.34 by Insiders. Proceeds will contribute towards general working capital and to the already fully funded Reliance Exploration Program.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties. Our exploration focus is currently to advance the Reliance Gold Project, located near Gold Bridge B.C., in the historic Bridge River Gold Mining Camp.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

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Source: Endurance Gold Corporation