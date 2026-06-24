Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL) (OTCQB: GRLMF) ("GreenLight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market making services agreement (the "ICP Agreement") with ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP"), dated and effective June 24, 2026. The engagement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

ICP Market Making Agreement

ICP will provide automated market making services, including the use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in accordance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and other applicable legislation. ICP's activities will be directed primarily toward correcting temporary imbalances in the supply of and demand for the Company's common shares and supporting a fair and orderly market. ICP will make a two-sided market, seek to enhance market depth and liquidity, and provide the Company with information regarding trading patterns in its common shares.

ICP will be paid C$7,500 per month, plus applicable taxes, from the Company's working capital. The ICP Agreement has an initial term of four months, representing anticipated fees of C$30,000 plus applicable taxes, and will thereafter renew for successive one-month terms unless either party provides at least 30 days' written notice of termination. There are no performance-based fees, stock options or other equity-based compensation payable in connection with the engagement.

ICP is an arm's-length party to the Company. ICP has advised the Company that, before entering into the ICP Agreement, ICP did not hold any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the Company's securities in the future. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares and will use its own funds for its market making activities. No third party will provide funds or securities for those activities.

Termination of DS Market Solutions Agreement

The Company has delivered 30 days' written notice to DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DS") terminating the Company's existing market making services agreement with DS. The DS agreement will terminate effective July 24, 2026. The Company thanks DS for its services.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors. ICP Securities Inc. is a privately owned CIRO dealer member headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

About GreenLight Metals Inc.

GreenLight is a Wisconsin-focused exploration company advancing copper-gold and gold projects across the Penokean Volcanic Belt-one of North America's most prospective VMS districts-and the Kalium Canyon epithermal gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane, which is subject to a binding term sheet for a proposed staged earn-in and joint venture with Barrick Mining Corporation. In Wisconsin, GreenLight's portfolio includes the Bend copper-gold deposit, the Reef high-grade gold project, and the Lobo and Lobo East massive sulfide targets. Guided by a team with deep roots in the state, GreenLight is building a modern minerals company for Wisconsin, by Wisconsin-committed to responsible exploration, transparent engagement, and creating durable local opportunities as it helps supply the critical metals that power the energy transition.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the commencement, duration and anticipated cost of the ICP engagement, acceptance of the engagement by the TSXV, the anticipated benefits of the market making services, and the expected July 24, 2026 effective date of the termination of the DS agreement.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302590

Source: GreenLight Metals Inc.