Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) (OTCQB: EDMFF) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that certain directors, insiders and major shareholders have exercised common share purchase warrants generating gross proceeds of approximately $1.5 million, providing significant additional capital to advance the Scotia Mine, fund ongoing exploration and development activities, and strengthen the Company's working capital position.

The President and CEO, Mr. Mark Haywood, commented: "We are extremely pleased with the strong support demonstrated by our directors, officers, insiders and major shareholders through the exercise of approximately $1.5 million of warrants. The additional capital significantly strengthens EDM's treasury, increases financial flexibility, and supports continued advancement of key permitting, exploration and development initiatives while maintaining a disciplined approach to future dilution. We believe this level of insider participation reflects continued confidence in the Company's strategy and the long-term value potential of the Scotia Mine."

The warrant exercises follow several recent corporate milestones achieved by the Company, including commencement of trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, advancement of the Fisheries Act Authorization review process with the application currently under federal review, and commencement of gold exploration.

The Warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement financings that closed on October 29, 2024, November 28, 2024 and November 12, 2025, with an exercise price of $0.14 per common share. Following the warrant exercises, the Company has approximately 22.6 million warrants outstanding at an exercise price of $0.14 per common share, representing potential additional proceeds of approximately $3.2 million if exercised.

With the proceeds from the warrant exercises added to its existing cash on hand, EDM has significantly strengthened its treasury to advance the Scotia Mine in a disciplined and minimally dilutive manner, including supporting ongoing Fisheries Act Authorization activities, advancement of an updated Pre-Feasibility Study, and continued development of the Company's gold exploration program.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from warrant exercises to advance permitting and development activities at the Scotia Mine, support the updated Pre-Feasibility Study, gold exploration activities, and general working capital purposes.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.



The Company's corporate filings and technical reports can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Further information on EDM is also available on the Company's website and social media channels as follows:

Internet at www.EDMresources.com

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/EDMresources.inc

X at https://www.x.com/EDMresources

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/EDMresources

YouTube at https://youtube.com/@edmresources?si=Bvyighil3mSoOKnD

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including plans, objectives, estimates, and expectations regarding EDM Resources Inc.'s future activities. Such statements are identified by words like "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "may," "could," or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These include, but are not limited to, mineral resource estimates, exploration and development results, project timing, market conditions, commodity prices, financing, and operational risks. For a discussion of risk factors, please refer to EDM's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. EDM does not guarantee the accuracy of forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on them.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302665

Source: EDM Resources Inc.