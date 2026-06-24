Serval Resources Plc - Results of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24
Serval Resources Plc
("Serval" or the "Company")
24 June 2026
Results of Annual General Meeting
Publication of New Presentation
Serval Resources Plc (AIM: SRVL), a company focused on building an independent copper and future metals developer, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), held today, all resolutions proposed were duly passed.
The full text of the resolutions considered at the AGM is set out in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.servalresources.com/investors/agm-documents/.
A poll was held for each resolution, the results of which are as follows:
Resolution
For
% of Votes
Against
% of Votes
Votes Withheld
Votes Total
19270923
100.0000
0
0.0000
317
19270923
19270923
100.0000
0
0.0000
317
19270923
19270897
99.9999
26
0.0001
317
19270923
19270923
100.0000
0
0.0000
317
19270923
19270923
100.0000
0
0.0000
317
19270923
19267683
99.9832
3240
0.0168
317
19270923
19267584
99.9832
3240
0.0168
416
19270824
- Special Resolution
The Company has also published an updated corporate presentation on its website at https://www.servalresources.com/investors/presentations/. This is in advance of the Proactive One2One Investor Forum taking place this evening in London; more information on the event can be found at https://www.proactiveinvestors.co.uk/register/event_details/470. A replay of the live presentation will be available in due course and published on the Company's website as soon as possible.
Enquiries:
Serval Resources
Company
Robin Birchall
+ 44 (0) 7711 313 019
robin.birchall@servalresources.com
IR
Cathy Malins
+44 (0) 7876 796 629
cathy.malins@servalresources.com
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Advisor and Broker
David Hignell
Charlie Bouverat
Devik Mehta
+44 (0) 20 3470 0470
AlbR Capital Limited
Joint Corporate Broker
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Tavistock Communications
PR
Charles Vivian
Eliza Logan
+44 (0) 20 7920 3150
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED.
About Serval Resources
Serval Resources (AIM: SRVL) is an AIM-listed explorer focused on copper and associated future metals critical to the global energy transition and digital economy. The company is building a portfolio of exploration and development assets in the emerging copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, aiming to become a leading mid-cap player by applying modern, systematic exploration techniques in underexplored but highly prospective African regions.
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For further information, visit:
- https://servalresources.com/
- https://x.com/ServalResources
- https://www.linkedin.com/company/serval-resources/