Serval Resources Plc - Results of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

Serval Resources Plc

("Serval" or the "Company")

24 June 2026

Results of Annual General Meeting

Publication of New Presentation

Serval Resources Plc (AIM: SRVL), a company focused on building an independent copper and future metals developer, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), held today, all resolutions proposed were duly passed.

The full text of the resolutions considered at the AGM is set out in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.servalresources.com/investors/agm-documents/ .

A poll was held for each resolution, the results of which are as follows:

Resolution For % of Votes Against % of Votes Votes Withheld Votes Total To receive and adopt the annual accounts for the year ended 30 November 2025, which include the reports of the Directors and auditors 19270923 100.0000 0 0.0000 317 19270923 To re-elect John Treacy as a Director 19270923 100.0000 0 0.0000 317 19270923 To elect Brian Gordon as a Director 19270897 99.9999 26 0.0001 317 19270923 To elect Andrew Benitz as a Director 19270923 100.0000 0 0.0000 317 19270923 To appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors and to authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine their remuneration 19270923 100.0000 0 0.0000 317 19270923 To renew the authority of the Directors to allot shares 19267683 99.9832 3240 0.0168 317 19270923 To empower the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £127,011.50¹ 19267584 99.9832 3240 0.0168 416 19270824

Special Resolution

The Company has also published an updated corporate presentation on its website at https://www.servalresources.com/investors/presentations/ . This is in advance of the Proactive One2One Investor Forum taking place this evening in London; more information on the event can be found at https://www.proactiveinvestors.co.uk/register/event_details/470 . A replay of the live presentation will be available in due course and published on the Company's website as soon as possible.

Enquiries:

Serval Resources Company Robin Birchall + 44 (0) 7711 313 019 robin.birchall@servalresources.com IR Cathy Malins +44 (0) 7876 796 629 cathy.malins@servalresources.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Nominated Advisor and Broker David Hignell Charlie Bouverat Devik Mehta +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 AlbR Capital Limited Joint Corporate Broker Lucy Williams Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 Tavistock Communications PR Charles Vivian Eliza Logan +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED.

About Serval Resources

Serval Resources (AIM: SRVL) is an AIM-listed explorer focused on copper and associated future metals critical to the global energy transition and digital economy. The company is building a portfolio of exploration and development assets in the emerging copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, aiming to become a leading mid-cap player by applying modern, systematic exploration techniques in underexplored but highly prospective African regions.

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For further information, visit:

https://servalresources.com/

https://x.com/ServalResources