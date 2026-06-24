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WKN: A41YX7 | ISIN: GB00BVRY1W08 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 13:48 Uhr
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Serval Resources Plc - Results of AGM

Serval Resources Plc - Results of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

Serval Resources Plc

("Serval" or the "Company")

24 June 2026

Results of Annual General Meeting

Publication of New Presentation

Serval Resources Plc (AIM: SRVL), a company focused on building an independent copper and future metals developer, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), held today, all resolutions proposed were duly passed.

The full text of the resolutions considered at the AGM is set out in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.servalresources.com/investors/agm-documents/.

A poll was held for each resolution, the results of which are as follows:

Resolution

For

% of Votes

Against

% of Votes

Votes Withheld

Votes Total

  1. To receive and adopt the annual accounts for the year ended 30 November 2025, which include the reports of the Directors and auditors

19270923

100.0000

0

0.0000

317

19270923

  1. To re-elect John Treacy as a Director

19270923

100.0000

0

0.0000

317

19270923

  1. To elect Brian Gordon as a Director

19270897

99.9999

26

0.0001

317

19270923

  1. To elect Andrew Benitz as a Director

19270923

100.0000

0

0.0000

317

19270923

  1. To appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors and to authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine their remuneration

19270923

100.0000

0

0.0000

317

19270923

  1. To renew the authority of the Directors to allot shares

19267683

99.9832

3240

0.0168

317

19270923

  1. To empower the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £127,011.50¹

19267584

99.9832

3240

0.0168

416

19270824

  1. Special Resolution

The Company has also published an updated corporate presentation on its website at https://www.servalresources.com/investors/presentations/. This is in advance of the Proactive One2One Investor Forum taking place this evening in London; more information on the event can be found at https://www.proactiveinvestors.co.uk/register/event_details/470. A replay of the live presentation will be available in due course and published on the Company's website as soon as possible.

Enquiries:

Serval Resources

Company

Robin Birchall

+ 44 (0) 7711 313 019

robin.birchall@servalresources.com

IR

Cathy Malins

+44 (0) 7876 796 629

cathy.malins@servalresources.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Advisor and Broker

David Hignell

Charlie Bouverat

Devik Mehta

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

AlbR Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Tavistock Communications

PR

Charles Vivian

Eliza Logan

+44 (0) 20 7920 3150

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED.

About Serval Resources

Serval Resources (AIM: SRVL) is an AIM-listed explorer focused on copper and associated future metals critical to the global energy transition and digital economy. The company is building a portfolio of exploration and development assets in the emerging copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, aiming to become a leading mid-cap player by applying modern, systematic exploration techniques in underexplored but highly prospective African regions.

?

For further information, visit:

  • https://servalresources.com/
  • https://x.com/ServalResources
  • https://www.linkedin.com/company/serval-resources/
© 2026 PR Newswire
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