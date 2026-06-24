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WKN: 871059 | ISIN: FI0009000400 | Ticker-Symbol: A8X
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 08:02
13,200 Euro
-1,79 % -0,240
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FISKARS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,22013,28015:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Fiskars Corporation: Change in the Fiskars Group Leadership Team: Niko Haavisto appointed new Group CFO, Jussi Siitonen to leave the company after transition period

Fiskars Corporation
Stock exchange release
June 24, 2026 at 2.00 p.m. EEST

Change in the Fiskars Group Leadership Team: Niko Haavisto appointed new Group CFO, Jussi Siitonen to leave the company after transition period

Fiskars Corporation has today appointed Niko Haavisto as Fiskars Group's CFO and member of the Group Leadership Team as of August 10, 2026. Niko Haavisto will report to Jyri Luomakoski, Fiskars Group's President and CEO. Jussi Siitonen, current CFO and deputy to the CEO, will leave the company after August, following an orderly transition, to pursue new opportunities outside the company.

Niko Haavisto has earlier served as CFO at Nokian Tyres Plc and CapMan Plc.

"The past five years at Fiskars Group have been an exciting journey with great brands and colleagues in a turbulent economic environment. With the transition to the current structure of two operationally independent Business Areas and the related legal entity restructuring now successfully completed, this is a natural time to hand over to the new CFO who will lead the next phase of shaping Fiskars Group's financial strategies," says Jussi Siitonen.

"I would like to thank Jussi for the excellent cooperation during the past years. He has played a pivotal role in transitioning the Group to the current structure, and I wish him the best of success in his future plans. I am happy to welcome Niko Haavisto to our team. With his background as CFO of two listed companies, one of them being a private equity sponsor, he has the experience and relevant track record for our structure," says Jyri Luomakoski, Fiskars Group's President and CEO.

"I am excited to join Fiskars Group, which is known for its iconic brands. I look forward to shaping, together with our teams, the Group's role as an effective portfolio and capital steward," comments Niko Haavisto.

Niko Haavisto's CV is attached to this release.

FISKARS CORPORATION

Jyri Luomakoski
President and CEO

Further information:

Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, through his Executive Assistant tel. +358 50 458 0902

Fiskars Group in brief

Fiskars Group (FSKRS, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth. In 2025, Fiskars Group's global net sales were EUR 1.1 billion, and we had approximately 6,600 employees. We have two Business Areas (BA), Vita and Fiskars.

BA Vita offers products in the high-end homeware segment as well as fine branded jewelry. Its desirable brands include Georg Jensen, Royal Copenhagen, Wedgwood, Moomin Arabia, Iittala and Waterford. In 2025, BA Vita's reported net sales were EUR 613 million, and it had approximately 5,000 employees.

BA Fiskars offers functional innovations in the gardening and outdoor categories, in addition to the scissors and creating, as well as cooking categories. The brands include Fiskars and Gerber. In 2025, BA Fiskars' net sales were EUR 522 million, and it had approximately 1,300 employees.

Read more: fiskarsgroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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